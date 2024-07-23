Nayanthara took to Instagram to highlight the importance of maintaining a healthy diet in one's life to stay fit

Nayanthara

Nayanthara regularly shares snippets of her life on social media. Recently, she posted about her diet secrets to her large following. Famous for her impactful roles that have earned her the monicker of 'Lady Superstar', Nayanthara took to Instagram to highlight the importance of maintaining a healthy diet.

Nayanthara's diet revealed:

Starting her note she penned, "I’m sharing this now because it’s never too late to share love and knowledge 🫶🏻 If I have benefited from this, I wish the same for everyone else."

"A good diet is essential for a healthy and happy life, especially for someone like me, an actor who needs to look their best for every role. For me, staying in shape has always been about balance, consistency, and listening to my body. I used to think a ‘diet’ meant restricting myself and eating things I didn’t enjoy." She wrote

Regarding diet culture, Nayanthara stated, "Now, I know it’s not about counting calories; it’s about counting nutrients and eating a variety of foods in the right amounts. This is a lifestyle, not a temporary fix."

Giving her nutritionist a shoutout, she said, "Finding the right balance was tough until I met my incredible nutritionist,@munmun.ganeriwal . Her food plan helped me stay fit and feel my best during shoots."

"Now, I enjoy homemade food that is both nutritious and delicious. I eat with pleasure and without guilt, no longer craving junk food. This has changed how I view food, making me feel nourished, energetic, and genuinely happy. I believe that what we eat significantly impacts our overall well-being. By sharing my journey, I hope to inspire you to adopt a healthier lifestyle, and to help you, in the coming few weeks I will be sharing what keeps me going through my hectic days. Let’s focus on the joy and nourishment that comes from eating well and maintaining a positive relationship with food because" She explained.

"'What you put on your plate is what you put into your life' 😊 Stay healthy stay happy❤️" She concluded.

On the work front:

The team of Nivin Pauly's new Malayalam movie, 'Dear Students,' announced Nayanthara's inclusion in the film. Directed by debutants Sandeep Kumar and George Philip, the film will be produced by Pauly Jr Pictures and Rowdy Pictures. Sharing a concept video, Nivin posted on X platform announcing Nayanthara's involvement in the project. He wrote, "Into the fun and gripping world of Dear Students joins, the incredible, ever radiant Nayanthara."

(With inputs from ANI)