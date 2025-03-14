How Honey Singh lost 18 kgs in a month with diet, workout and special green juice

Honey Singh achieved this fitness milestone under the guidance of his coach, Arun Kumar, Mr. Asia 2022. In an interview with Aaj Tak, he shared his weight loss secrets, including a special green juice that helped boost his metabolism.

Rapper and music composer Honey Singh recently underwent a dramatic weight loss. The musician’s physical transformation was lauded by all, as he lost 18 kilos in a month. He revealed that he achieved this major fitness goal with expert guidance while staying consistent and disciplined with his diet and exercise. He went from weighing 95 kg to 77 kg.

Honey Singh achieved this fitness milestone under the guidance of his coach, Arun Kumar, Mr. Asia 2022. In an interview with Aaj Tak, he shared his weight loss secrets, including a special green juice that helped boost his metabolism.

What is the green juice consumed by Honey Singh?

While diet and exercise became a routine part of Singh's fitness journey, he also consumed a special green juice to enhance his metabolism. This nutrient-packed juice had to be consumed on an empty stomach to maximize nutrient absorption. Kumar revealed that the healthy juice enabled better digestion, detoxification, and calorie burning.

The juice included:

Beetroot – Packed with antioxidants, it promotes better blood circulation.

Amla (Indian Gooseberry) – Rich in Vitamin C, aiding digestion and fat reduction.

Cucumber – Keeps the body hydrated and flushes out toxins.

Carrots – Supports digestion while delivering essential vitamins.

Coriander Leaves – Enhances metabolism and supports gut health.

Here's what Honey Singh ate during his weight loss journey

Morning: Green juice, followed by blended vegetables or their pulp for fiber.

Lunch: Boiled chicken with rice to maintain a balanced intake of protein and carbohydrates.

Evening Meal: Vegetable soup or boiled chicken to sustain metabolism.

Dinner: Green vegetables or soup to ensure fiber intake and essential vitamins.

Workout Routine: A Mix of Strength & Cardio

In addition to following a strict diet, Singh underwent an intense fitness regimen. His routine included:

Strength Training to build muscle and enhance endurance.

Cardio Workouts to accelerate fat burning.

High-Rep Training to increase metabolism and fat loss.

Honey Singh's Work Front

Yo Yo Honey Singh is back, and his comeback was long overdue. His return comes with one of the biggest announcements of 2025—the ace rapper launched his Millionaire India Tour earlier this year. The singer-rapper will be performing across the country as part of the Millionaire India Tour 2025, which began on February 22, 2025, in Mumbai.

As part of his tour, Honey Singh will visit 10 cities and perform live for audiences. The rapper will perform in cities including Mumbai, Lucknow, Delhi, Indore, Pune, Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chandigarh, Jaipur, and Kolkata. The tour will conclude on April 5 in Kolkata.