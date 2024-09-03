Breaking News
Karan Tacker relishes bhindi, eggplant and roasted onions as his midweek indulgence

Updated on: 03 September,2024 06:48 PM IST  |  Mumbai
IANS

Actor Karan Tacker on Tuesday shared a mouth-watering glimpse of his lunch session, which includes an array of green vegetables

Karan Tacker

Actor Karan Tacker on Tuesday shared a mouth-watering glimpse of his lunch session, which includes an array of green vegetables.


Karan, took to Instagram Stories, where he has 1.6 million followers, and shared a picture in which we can see the dining table full of rich Indian cuisine.



We can see a plate of Eggplant, Okra, roasted onions, salad, white rice and raita.


The post is captioned as: "Is is just me that loves hari sabzisss".

Meanwhile, on the work front, Karan, who hails from Punjab, first featured in the film 'Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi' in a small role in 2008. The romantic comedy film written and directed by Aditya Chopra and produced by his father Yash Chopra under their production banner of Yash Raj Films, starred Shah Rukh Khan, and Anushka Sharma in the lead roles.

He then made his TV debut with the 2009 show 'Love Ne Mila Di Jodi' playing the lead character of Sameer.

Karan has then featured in TV shows like -- 'Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai', 'Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon?', 'Punar Vivah', 'Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara'.

The 38-year-old actor has also participated in 'Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 7', 'Box Cricket League', 'Farah Ki Dawat', 'Killerr Karaoke Atka Toh Latkah', and 'Kitchen Champion 5'.

He has won the hearts of the audience with his performance as SP Amit Lodha in the crime thriller web series ‘Khakee: The Bihar Chapter’. It is created and written by Neeraj Pandey.

The show also stars Avinash Tiwary, Abhimanyu Singh, Brijeshwar Singh, Jatin Sarna, Ravi Kishan, Ashutosh Rana, amongst others.

He was also a part of espionage thriller series 'Special Ops', created and directed by Neeraj Pandey. The show stars Kay Kay Menon as Himmat Singh, Vinay Pathak, Vipul Gupta, Saiyami Kher among others.

Karan also appeared in 'Special Ops 1.5: The Himmat Story', which also starred Aftab Shivdasani, Gautami Kapoor, Aishwarya Sushmita and others.

