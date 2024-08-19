Karan Tacker also shared breathtaking monochrome pictures of himself, wrapped in a towel. The pictures which have set the internet on fire as he flaunts his chiseled physique

Karan Tacker Pic/Instagram

Listen to this article Fitness freak Karan Tacker on how 'guided meditation' has been his morning routine x 00:00

Actor and fitness freak-- Karan Tacker on Monday revealed how 'guided meditation' has been his morning routine for over two years, calling it a game changer, that has really helped him realign.

Taking to Instagram Stories, Karan, who has 1.6 million followers, shared a screenshot of his phone, which shows him listening to 'Calm Relaxation Meditation' by Robert Bahedry.

In the caption, he wrote: "Guided meditation has been my morning routine for over 2 years now. And I can't stress on this enough as to what a game changer it has been. It's really helped me realign. I'd say try it, find what works for you. There's more than enough material online to get you started."

The handsome hunk also shared breathtaking monochrome pictures of himself, wrapped in a towel. The pictures which have set the internet on fire, show Karan flaunting his chiseled physique.

He captioned the post with a 'bathtub' emoji.

Sharing the same post on his Instagram Stories, Karan wrote: "Dedicated to all my brothers, sisters, Happy Raksha Bandhan".

Meanwhile, on the work front, Karan, who hails from Punjab, first featured in the film 'Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi' in a small role in 2008. The romantic comedy film written and directed by Aditya Chopra and produced by his father Yash Chopra under the production banner of Yash Raj Films, starred Shah Rukh Khan, and Anushka Sharma in the lead roles.

He then made his TV debut with the 2009 show 'Love Ne Mila Di Jodi' playing the lead character of Sameer.

Karan has then been featured in TV shows like -- 'Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai', 'Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon?', 'Punar Vivah', 'Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara'.

The 38-year-old actor has also participated in 'Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 7', 'Box Cricket League', 'Farah Ki Dawat', 'Killerr Karaoke Atka Toh Latkah', and 'Kitchen Champion 5'.

He has won the hearts of the audience with his performance as SP Amit Lodha in the crime thriller web series ‘Khakee: The Bihar Chapter’. It is created and written by Neeraj Pandey.

The show also stars Avinash Tiwary, Abhimanyu Singh, Brijeshwar Singh, Jatin Sarna, Ravi Kishan, and Ashutosh Rana, amongst others.

He was also a part of the espionage thriller series 'Special Ops', created and directed by Neeraj Pandey. The show stars Kay Kay Menon as Himmat Singh, Vinay Pathak, Vipul Gupta, and Saiyami Kher among others.

Karan also appeared in 'Special Ops 1.5: The Himmat Story', which also starred Aftab Shivdasani, Gautami Kapoor, Aishwarya Sushmita, and others.