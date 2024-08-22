Breaking News
Check out Karishma Tanna's go-to meal post workout

Updated on: 22 August,2024 05:11 PM IST  |  Mumbai
IANS |

Karishma Tanna, who is among the fittest actors in the industry, recently gave a glimpse at her post workout meal. And guess what? You can easily make it at home

Karishma Tanna

Actress Karishma Tanna on Thursday gave her fans a glimpse of her 'post workout' meal, and it is -- green smoothie, and a cheela.


The diva took to her Instagram Stories, where she has 7.6 million followers and dropped a snap of her post workout meal.



The picture shows a plate with cheela on it, and a glass of green smoothie.


It is captioned as: "Post workout".

In another Story, she posted a mirror video of herself, getting her hair styled at a salon.

On the work front, Karishma had made her television debut in 2001 with the one of the longest running family drama ‘Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi’.

She has then starred in shows like ‘Paalkhi’, ‘Naagin 3’, Qayamat Ki Raat’, ‘Kahi To Milenge’, ‘Manshaa’, ‘Des Mein Niklla Hoga Chand’, ‘Kkoi Dil Mein Hai’, ‘Kkusum’, ‘Raat Hone Ko Hai’, ‘Ek Ladki Anjaani Si’, ‘Pyaar Ke Do Naam: Ek Raadha, Ek Shyaam’, ‘Jaane Pehchaane Se... Ye Ajnabbi’, ‘Sajan Re Jhoot Mat Bolo’, ‘Jeanie Aur Juju’, ‘Karrle Tu Bhi Mohabbat’, among others.

Karishma has also participated in the controversial reality show ‘Bigg Boss 8’, dance reality show ‘Nach Baliye 7’, and emerged as the winner of ‘Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 10’.

She has also featured in the legal web series ‘Guilty Minds’, which stars Shriya Pilgaonkar, and Varun Mitra in the lead.

The diva essayed the role of Inspector Geeta in the series ‘Hush Hush’, starring Juhi Chawla, Ayesha Jhulka, Kritika Kamra, Shahana Goswami and Soha Ali Khan in the lead.

She has portrayed the lead role of Jagruti Pathak in the crime series ‘Scoop’, created and directed by Hansal Mehta and Mrunmayee Lagoo Waikul.

It features Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub and Harman Baweja in lead roles, along with Prosenjit Chatterjee, Tannishtha Chatterjee and Deven Bhojani in pivotal roles.

