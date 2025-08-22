Fitness enthusiast Malaika Arora opens up about how she deals with late-night food cravings. She prefers keeping it simple with homemade comfort foods like soup, nuts, chura, or khakra

Actor and author Soha Ali Khan makes her podcasting debut with All About Her, a series that blends warmth, candour, and substance very beautifully. The podcast will have several known guests, including Malaika Arora, Smriti Irani, Rujuta Diwekar and others. In the first episode, fitness icon and actress Malaika Arora made an appearance where she made candid confession about dealing with late-night food cravings.

Malaika Arora on late-night cravings

On the first episode of All About Her with Soha Ali Khan, Malaika Arora opened up about how she manages her late-night food cravings while staying true to her balanced lifestyle. She emphasized on her love for simple, home-style comfort foods.

Talking about the same, Malaika Arora, said, “Late at night, if I feel hungry and need to eat something, I’ll usually have some soup or a handful of nuts. I also make chura at home, so sometimes I’ll have a bowl of that at night, especially if I’m feeling uneasy or need something light. It’s always basic home stuff for me—even things like khakra made at home, I’ll happily eat that. I know little things here and there that I can peck on, but if I feel like I need to eat something more filling, then I’ll have a roti, some eggs, or something simple if I’m really crazy hungry. Otherwise, I always have these little things with me.”

About Malaika Arora

The actress has faced relentless trolling over the years for her choices. Be it relationship, fitness, workout videos or age-shaming, she has battled it all. In a recent interview with Pinkvilla, she addressed how such insensitive comments trigger her. Although people often view her as a strong and happy figure, she pointed out that trolls fail to recognise the emotional impact of such remarks.

Workwise, Malaika appeared as a judge on the second season of the dance reality show Hip Hop India, alongside choreographer Remo D’Souza. The show, which streamed on Amazon MX Player, concluded in June. Recently, the teaser of Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna’s Thama was released and the diva has a special dance number in it.