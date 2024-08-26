Going by the Instagram posts, the theme for the same was biscuit and caramel. For the occasion, Masaba Gupta wore a light brown dress and a pregnancy glow was visible on her face

Masaba Gupta with Sonam and Rhea Kapoor Pic/Instagram

Listen to this article From live burger station, pasta to french fries, inside Masaba Gupta’s baby shower hosted by Rhea Kapoor x 00:00

Fashion designer Masaba Gupta and actor Satyadeep Misra, who are soon to embrace parenthood, hosted an intimate baby shower on Sunday. Their friends and family were in attendance. Several inside pictures and videos from the baby shower went viral on social media. Going by the posts, the theme for the same was biscuits and caramel.

For the occasion, Masaba wore a light brown dress and a pregnancy glow was visible on her face. Sonam Kapoor re-shared the baby shower pictures of Masaba on her Instagram story. Clad in a beautiful brown saree with a white blouse, Sonam can be seen posing with the mom-to-be and her sister Rhea Kapoor.

Rhea Kapoor, who was the host of the baby shower took charge of the food counter for the parents-to-be. The items included Caesar salad and pasta in choice of sauce - Spicy Pomodoro, Lamb Ragu, Cacio e Pepe, and Aglio Olio. There was also a live burger station with the main dish called - Lamb Smash. It was comprised of - Lamb Patties, Brioche Buns, Caramelized Onions, Pickles, Fresh Herbs, Arugula, and Roast Tomato Relish.

The other burger option was The Grinch which included - Buttermilk Fried Chicken, Brioche, Fermented Green Chilli Sauce, Parsley, and Jalapeno Garlic Aioli.

The third option for vegetarians was Ms. Shroom made with Button Mushrooms, Montasio Cheese, Shitake and Enoki, Milk, and Honey Brioche. All the burgers were served with sweet potato fries.

In April, the fashion designer who is also veteran star Neena Gupta's daughter took to Instagram and shared the good news with fans and followers. "In other news - Two little feet are on their way to us! Please send love, blessings, and banana chips ( plain salted ONLY) #babyonboard #mom&dad," she wrote, adding a couple of images.

Masaba and Satyadeep tied the knot in January 2023. Her wedding was attended by her mother Neena Gupta, her father Vivian Richards, and step-father Vivek Mehra.

Masaba and Satyadeep worked together on the Netflix series 'Masaba Masaba' which is based on Masaba's personal and professional life.

Masaba was previously married to producer Madhu Mantena. They got married in 2015 and in 2019, they parted ways. Satyadeep was earlier married to Aditi Rao Hydari but the couple separated in 2013.

