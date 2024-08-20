Actress and fashionista Sonam Kapoor married Anand Ahuja on May 8, 2018, in a traditional Anand Karaj ceremony after dating for nine years. Their son Vayu was born in 2022

Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja with son Vayu Pic/Instagram

Listen to this article Sonam Kapoor’s son Vayu turns 2: ‘Being your mom is the greatest gift I could ever receive’ x 00:00

Bollywood actress and fashionista Sonam Kapoor’s baby Vayu turns 2 on August 20. To mark this special day, Sonam took to Instagram and shared a slow-motion video of her son running. The actress did not reveal the face of her son in the clip. In her comprehensive caption, she said that being his mother is the greatest gift she could have ever received.

Sonam wrote, “My baby turns two today!!! Happy 2nd Birthday to our sweet, precious Vayu! Being your mom is the greatest gift I could ever receive. You’ve filled our lives with so much joy, laughter, and wonder. Every day with you is an adventure filled with your boundless curiosity, your infectious laughter, and your sweet, loving nature. You’ve brought so much light and happiness into our world, making every moment more beautiful and every relationship stronger.”

“You’ve deepened the love between your dadaa and me in ways we never imagined, and you’ve brought pure, unfiltered joy to everyone who loves you—your nani and nana, dadi and baba, kaaa masa, Masi and chachu. Your sweet spirit and playful energy make our family complete, and we are so blessed to have you in our lives. Vayu, you are our sunshine, our music, our little genius, and our endless source of happiness. We love you more than words can say, and we can’t wait to see all the amazing things you will continue to bring into our lives,” she added.

Sonam married Anand Ahuja on May 8, 2018, in a traditional Anand Karaj ceremony after dating for nine years. In March 2022, the couple announced that they were expecting their first child together. In 2022, after their son was born, they revealed his name as Vayu on Instagram.

Talking about work, Sonam, who is the daughter of veteran star Anil Kapoor, started her career as an assistant director with filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali on “Black” starring Rani Mukerji.

It was in 2007 when she stepped into Bollywood as an actress with the Ranbir Kapoor-starrer ‘Saawariya’. The actress was later seen in popular films such as ‘Pad Man’, ‘Veere Di Wedding’, ‘Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga’, and ‘Sanju’.

Sonam was last seen in the 2023 crime thriller film ‘Blind’. In an interview with The Dirty Magazine, Sonam stated that after a long maternity break, she is on the lookout for good projects. However, she seems to be getting rather unusual ones.