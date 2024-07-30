In her message for Anand Ahuja, Sonam Kapoor wrote, "Vayu and I are so lucky to have you as our guiding light. The way you care for him, teach him, and shower him with love is nothing short of magical"

Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja Pic/Instagram

Listen to this article Sonam Kapoor pens the sweetest birthday wish for her ‘incredible husband’ Anand Ahuja x 00:00

Bollywood actor Sonam Kapoor took to Instagram and penned a heartfelt post to wish her doting husband Anand Ahuja on his birthday. She shared candid moments with her better half featuring their son Vayu and wrote, “Happy Birthday to my incredible husband, Anand!” She elaborated by appreciating his presence in her life and how he’s an amazing dad to their baby boy.

Sonam stated, “You are my rock, my confidant, and my greatest cheerleader. Every day with you is a beautiful adventure filled with love, laughter, and endless joy. Your unwavering support and boundless love make my world a better place.”

“Anand, witnessing you as a father to our precious Vayu has been the most profound joy. Your patience, kindness, and boundless energy are awe-inspiring. Vayu and I are so lucky to have you as our guiding light. The way you care for him, teach him, and shower him with love is nothing short of magical,” she added.

Sonam continued, “As Natasha Bedingfield sings, ‘Feel the rain on your skin, no one else can feel it for you, only you can let it in,’ I hope you embrace every moment and continue to write your own story with the same passion and love you always have.”

Here’s to celebrating you today and always, my love. May this year be filled with even more success, happiness, and all the things that your heart desires. I am so grateful to share this journey with you. To many more amazing memories together!” she concluded.

Sonam married Anand Ahuja on May 8, 2018, in a traditional Anand Karaj ceremony. In March 2022, the couple announced that they were expecting their first child together. In 2022, after their son was born, they revealed his name as Vayu on Instagram.

Sonam was last seen in the 2023 crime thriller film ‘Blind’. In an interview with The Dirty Magazine, Sonam stated that after a long maternity break, she is on the lookout for good projects. However, she seems to be getting rather unusual ones.

“I’m going to start acting again, whether people want me to or not. It’s weird though because the roles I’m getting offered are still of a 20-something. I just recently got offered one of a girl whom her parents want to get married. I was just like, are you sure you want to offer this film to me? It doesn't make any sense,” said Sonam.