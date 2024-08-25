Breaking News
Home > Celebrity Life News > Diet News > Article > Mona Singhs Australia diaries is all about gorging on waffles with cream cheese

Mona Singh's Australia diaries is all about gorging on waffles with cream cheese!

Updated on: 25 August,2024 03:13 PM IST  |  Mumbai
IANS |

The actress took to her Instagram on Saturday, and shared a video of herself with her sister, Sona Singh

Mona Singh's Australia diaries is all about gorging on waffles with cream cheese!

Picture Courtesy/Mona Singh's Instagram account

Mona Singh's Australia diaries is all about gorging on waffles with cream cheese!
Actress Mona Singh, who was recently seen in the horror-comedy surprise hit ‘Munjya’, is giving a peek into her Saturday with her sister, and it has the perfect weekend vibe.


The actress took to her Instagram on Saturday, and shared a video of herself with her sister, Sona Singh.



The video shows the siblings having a great time while indulging in food. Mona could be seen gorging on waffles with cream cheese.


She simply captioned the video, “Sisters #sister #sisterlove #foodgram #coffeetime #scones #instagood #australia #traveler”.

She used the song ‘Kitni Haseen Zindagi’ by Lucky Ali on the video.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actress was recently seen in the streaming series ‘Kaala Paani’ and the theatrical release ‘Munjya’ which emerged as a surprise hit. The film, which belongs to the Maddock Films supernatural universe, is directed by Aditya Sarpotdar. It also starred Sharvari, Abhay Verma and Sathyaraj.

The film was produced by Amar Kaushik and Dinesh Vijan under Maddock Films, and focuses on the legend of Munjya, inspired by Indian folklore and mythology. As per a folklore in Maharashtra and the Konkan coast, Munjya is believed to be the ghosts of boys who died after this ceremony but before marriage, inhabiting peepal trees.

They are described as restless bachelor ghosts who roam trees at night, possessing cleverness and multilingual abilities.

The film follows the story of a young Brahmin boy named Gotya, who is in love with Munni, a girl seven years older than him. When her marriage is arranged with another man, Gotya attempts to poison him. Determined to marry Munni, Gotya takes his sister Gita to a dense jungle to perform black magic under a peepal tree. In the process, he accidentally ends up killing himself.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

