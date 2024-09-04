Rucha Hasabnis, best known for her role in the TV show 'Saath Nibhaana Saathiya' shared a glimpse of her meal -- sourdough toast, guacamole and boiled eggs

Rucha Hasabnis Pic/Instagram

Listen to this article 'Saath Nibhaana Saathiya' fame Rucha Hasabnis aka 'Rashi' shares 'rasode me kya hai' x 00:00

Actress Rucha Hasabnis, who is best known for her role in the TV show 'Saath Nibhaana Saathiya' shared a glimpse of her Wednesday meal, and it is delicious-- sourdough toast, guacamole and boiled eggs.

Rucha, who has 900K followers on Instagram, took to the Stories section, and shared a peek of her meal. We can see a plate of sourdough toast with guacamole and boiled eggs.

The post is captioned as: "Can eat this every single day..Sourdough tostie guac".

On the work front, Rucha began her acting career in 2009, with the Marathi drama 'Chaar Choughi', where she played the role of Devika.

Her breakthrough role came with 'Saath Nibhaana Saathiya', in which she essayed the role of Rashi Modi from 2010 to 2014. Produced by Rashmi Sharma under Rashmi Sharma Telefilms, the show starred Giaa Manek (later replaced by Devoleena Bhattacharjee), Rupal Patel, Mohammad Nazim, Vishal Singh, and Loveleen Kaur Sasan.

She was also seen in the show 'Comedy Circus Ke Taansen'. Rucha was seen as the guest in 'Nach Baliye 6'. The show which aired on Star Plus, featured Shilpa Shetty, Sajid Khan and Terrence Lewis as the judges, while Gautam Rode and Karan Wahi were the hosts of the season.

Rithvik Dhanjani and Asha Negi were declared as the winners of 'Nach Baliye 6'.

She then appeared as a contestant on 'Box Cricket League', and 'Indian Game show'. Rucha was also the guest on 'Bhabhi Ke Pyare Pritam Humare'.

On the personal front, she is married to Rahul Jagdale. The couple had tied the knot on January 26, 2015. The couple have a daughter, and a son.