Adnan Sami treated Irfan Pathan with a lavish spread of paya, seekh kebab, pulav, haleem, karahi gosht, butter chicken, lasooni palak, chalau, Afghani naan, mac and cheese, and kadhi

Singing sensation Adnan Sami invited cricket legend Irfan Pathan for dinner at his residence. In a video shared by Irfan on Instagram, Adnan and his wife Roya were seen explaining the plethora of dishes that were served. The lavish fair is bound to leave one drooling. The ‘Lift Karadey’ singer can be seen pointing out at the spread which comprised of paya, seekh kebab, pulav, haleem, karahi gosht, butter chicken, lasooni palak, chalau, Afghani naan, mac and cheese, and kadhi.

When Irfan asked Adan “Aapke lazeez hathon se bana hai? (Have you prepared it)” he answered, “Mere toh bade surile haath hain (My hands are very musical).”

The former cricketer then explained, “Every time I come here, always look forward to this meal. Dopahar ka khana khake nahi aata main.”

Irfan captioned the video, “Yummiest food and mind-blowing conversations. This is the Norm.” In the comments, Adnan wrote, “Always a pleasure to having you & your lovely family at home!”

In November 2023, Irfan and his wife Safa Baig hosted Adnan for a dinner party at their residence. The two share a great friendship and love for food.

Adnan Sami is all set to come up with his biography. In a brief conversation with ANI, the 'Tera Chehra' hitmaker opened up about what the audience can expect from his book.

He shared that the autobiography will be a "no-holds-barred account", in which he will unwrap all of his life's details.

"(Audience will get to know) the truth...the brutal truth. It's a no-holds-barred biography. People have been wondering about a lot of things about me and my life that have not been addressed...so with this biography, I will be addressing everything," Adnan said.

On 29 January 2010, Sami tied the knot with Roya Sami Khan. She is an Afghan-origin German girl, the daughter of a retired diplomat and army general. Medina Sami Khan is Adnan and Roya's first child. The singer is also a recipient of the Padma Shri, India's fourth-highest civilian award. He was conferred with the award in a ceremony held in New Delhi in 2021. In 2015, after his Pakistani passport expired, Sami applied for Indian citizenship. He was granted Indian citizenship in January 2016.