Breaking News
Mumbai: ‘Wear White’ protest to highlight local rail commuter demands
Badlapur sexual assault: MVA calls for statewide bandh, CM Eknath Shinde terms protest politically motivated
Stall allotment controversy: No resolution in sight as Bandra fair nears
Accused claims innocence in baggage fire case at Mumbai airport
Mumbai: BEST hire-staff strike spreads across city
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Celebrity Life News > Diet News > Article > When birthday boy Sudhanshu Pandey revealed turning vegetarian made the biggest difference in his life

When birthday boy Sudhanshu Pandey revealed turning vegetarian made the biggest difference in his life

Updated on: 22 August,2024 09:14 AM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

In an interview, Sudhanshu Pandey spoke about the practices that have worked wonders for him and helped him take care of his physical, mental, and spiritual health

When birthday boy Sudhanshu Pandey revealed turning vegetarian made the biggest difference in his life

Sudhanshu Pandey Pic/Instagram

Listen to this article
When birthday boy Sudhanshu Pandey revealed turning vegetarian made the biggest difference in his life
x
00:00

'Anupamaa' actor Sudhanshu Pandey celebrates his birthday on August 22. Sudhanshu has been a part of films and TV shows including 'Khiladi 420', 'Singh Is Kinng', 'Singham', 'Murder 2', and many more. He has also been featured in daily soaps such as 'Kanyadaan', 'Ye Meri Life Hai', 'Siyaasat', and many more.


In an earlier interview with IANS, Sudhanshu spoke about the practices that have worked wonders for him and helped him take care of his physical, mental, and spiritual health. He also shared tips on staying healthy and how turning vegetarian helped him. 



"I think one of the habits that has made the biggest difference in my life is turning vegetarian. This happened more than a decade and a half ago. So, I've been a vegetarian for a very major part of my life anyway," he said.


About his exercise regime, he added, My ability to be able to exercise whenever I can, and a little bit of pranayam before I sleep and once I wake up do wonders. I liked all these healthy practices because they have helped my system, my gut health, and mental health, and overall, the whole physical existence becomes so much better by doing these very basic things in life."

The actor then shared tips for those who need guidance to start a healthy lifestyle. "To take care of your health, I think the two most important keys are obviously eating the right food or the right amount of food and at the right time. Second is getting good sleep, which is absolutely imperative if you want to be healthy," he explains.

Sudhanshu said that it has become more like a fashion to talk about health and healthy habits.

"A lot of people talk about such things on a regular basis, but there are very few I believe who practice it with absolute honesty. I guess we just need discipline to be able to execute that. And so yes, it all begins in the head. If we become a little more disciplined, we can definitely lead a healthy lifestyle,” he concluded. 

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

sudhanshu pandey Anupamaa television news Entertainment News Celebrity Life

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK