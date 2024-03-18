Mumbai: Actor seeks justice for murdered society dog

Suspected accused was seen leaving the society premises with a stick in his hand

Sudhanshu Pandey; (right) Veeru the dog, who was brutally beaten

Sudhanshu Pandey has lodged a complaint with the police Pandey has been taking care for two dogs The Amboli police have initiated an investigation into the matter

Television actor Sudhanshu Pandey, known for his role as ‘Vanraj Shah’ in the popular daily soap ‘Anupama’, has lodged a complaint with the police against a suspected individual for fatally injuring a four-year-old dog named ‘Veeru’ with a stick in the society premises late Saturday night.

Pandey, an animal lover, has been taking care for two dogs, ‘Jay’ and ‘Veeru,’ within the society for the past four years. The Amboli police have initiated an investigation into the matter, using CCTV footage to identify the perpetrator.

Pandey asked the dog’s caretaker Shivani Sandeep Sharma who discovered Veeru’s lifeless body with multiple injuries outside the society gate the following morning to lodge a complaint with the police.

CCTV grab of the suspected accused with a stick in hand

Speaking to mid-day, actor Sudhanshu Pandey said, “Four years ago, I welcomed ‘Jay’ and ‘Veeru,’ two affectionate and sociable dogs, into our community. On Saturday night CCTV footage captured a suspected member of the society carrying a stick and searching for ‘Veeru’. This individual also threatened the dog’s caretaker, Shivani Sharma, earlier in the evening, expressing a determination not to let go of the dog.”

“After learning about Veeru’s death, my children are also sad. Both Jay and Veeru, our beloved dogs whom we named after characters from ‘Sholay’, were part of our daily activities within the community. With Veeru gone, we’re seeking justice from the authorities. I’ve sent Sharma, the dog feeder, to the police station to file an FIR against the individual identified in the CCTV footage,” Pandey added.

According to the police official, the suspected accused is a resident of the Runwal Elegante building at Lokhandwala complex in Andheri West, where actor Sudhanshu Pandey resides. The dogs Jay and Veeru also reside inside this complex, and actor Pandey takes care of them with the help of Sharma.

A police officer said, “On Saturday late night at around 12.30 am, the feeder Sharma was feeding the dogs when Veeru ran behind a suspected accused who was walking with his daughter. The accused got scared and threw his chappal at the dog Veeru. He also threatened Sharma that he would not leave this dog.”

“Late at night around 1.21 am, the suspected accused was seen leaving the society premises with a stick in his hand, searching for ‘Veeru’. However, the CCTV cameras did not capture the part where the dog was killed. At around 7.15 am, the residents of the society found ‘Veeru’ dead outside the society gate,” the police officer explained.

PSI Aakash Waghmare of Amboli police station said, “We have registered an FIR against the suspected accused who was seen leaving the society with a stick. We are using CCTV cameras to identify the accused, and we will take action. We have registered the FIR against the suspected accused under section IPC 429 of the Animal Cruelty Act.”

Actor Pandey said, “The accused who killed ‘Veeru’ should be arrested. ‘Veeru’ was a part of my life, and this accused stole our happiness by killing the dog. The accused should receive the strictest punishment.”