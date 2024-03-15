Father of youth who killed Mumbai woman, 'When I realised he’s a murderer, I helped the police catch him’

Security guard Sanjay Pandit alerted the cops after his son called him at 2 pm on Wednesday from an unknown number

Kanhaiya Kumar Pandit, 21, the accused, in police custody

I never dreamt my son would murder someone. He had come to Mumbai to help me financially. When I realised my son was a murderer, I helped the cops trace and arrest him,” said Sanjay Kumar Pandit, the father of Kanhaiya Kumar Pandit, 21, who killed a 67-year-old woman, Jyoti Shah, in her Nepean Sea Road residence on Tuesday. Kanhaiya had called his father from an unknown number, which helped the cops trace him to Jalgaon on Wednesday.

The deceased, who lived in a 20th-floor flat in Tahnee Heights at Nepean Sea Road and whose husband owns a jewellery store in Nariman Point, was allegedly strangled by Kanhaiya on the afternoon of March 12, his second day on the job. The youth fled with two bangles and switched off his phone.

His father, Sanjay, said, “My son was brought up in a village. I lost my wife after my second son was born. I gave my son an education to help him become a good man. He never fought with anyone or committed any crime. I work as a security guard in a society neighbouring the one in which the Shahs reside and live in Asha Nagar slum near the society.”

He added, “In November, my roommate who works at the Shah residence told me that he had a job for my son and that he would receive a Rs 15,000 salary. I informed Kanhaiya about the job and told him to come to Mumbai. He worked in the Tahnee Heights for three months. Last month, he appeared for the HSC exam in our hometown and I even accompanied him.”

According to Sanjay, a few days ago, his roommate informed him about a full-time domestic help job at the Shah residence. On learning about this, his son assured him that he wouldn’t go back to his hometown but take up the job. “On his first day on the job, I called him to ask him about his experience, and he said it was good. He told me the house owners were polite. I was happy about my son getting the job and being in Mumbai with me,” Sanjay said. On the morning of March 12, a cook came in and prepared food for the Shah family, and he left.

The incident

The deceased, her husband Mukesh and their daughter Neha had lunch together at around 1 pm. Later, The father and daughter left for the jewellery shop. A police officer said, “Around 2 pm, Kanhaiya, another domestic help, Ajay Saha, and Shah were at home. Around 2.15 pm, Jyoti Shah collected a parcel while Saha completed his work and left for the day. Every day, Shah would take an afternoon nap for at least an hour. Around 3 pm, the accused entered the bedroom, which was captured by the CCTV cameras installed in the hall area for security purposes.”



Ajay Saha, the domestic help who had left before the murder occurred (right) Jyoti Shah with her husband Mukesh and daughter Neha

“Kanhaiya also did the exit procedure at the security point on the ground floor. The accused revealed to the cops that he had entered the bedroom and was trying to steal gold ornaments when Shah woke up and confronted him. A fight occurred between them, and he strangled her to death. The accused also stole two diamond bangles worth Rs 3 lakh from the house and fled,” a police officer said.

Father helps cops

Kanhaiya caught a train from Lokmanya Tilak Terminus. He inserted a new SIM card and called Sanjay around 2 pm on March 13. The latter immediately informed the cops about the call, and the cops traced the accused to Jalgaon with the help of the railway police.



The Shah family’s residence on Nepean Sea Road

Sanjay told mid-day, “When my son called me from an unknown number, he asked me where I was, and I replied that I was at home. I also asked him where he was and why he was switching off his phone. He didn’t reply and cut the call. I immediately informed the police. I realised that my son had killed someone and fled. I helped the cops. I wanted to meet my son and asked the officer to let me speak with him at least once. But the police didn’t allow me to meet him.”

Desperate attempt

Saha told mid-day, “Around 6 pm, I received a call from Mukesh Shah, and he told me to go home as his wife was not responding to calls. When I reached the flat, she didn’t open the door. I then went to the ground floor and found the family’s driver. By then the family had arrived. Jyoti Shah was found unconscious on the bed. Neha performed CPR, but she did not respond. When the cops arrived, the help was taken into custody. The family tried their best to save her but failed. I have been working for the family for the past one and a half years.” “I had referred Kanhaiya for the job after his father vouched for him. I am shocked that he killed someone. I was looking out for him. I don’t know if the Shah family will keep me around. My boss was a really good person,” he added.