Mumbai: Caregiver brutally assaults octogenarian, steals valuables

A caregiver seriously assaulted and robbed an 81-year-old woman Juhu police tracked down the accused The police stated that Patil assaulted Mehta and fled with gold ornaments

Two days after a senior citizen was killed by her domestic help at Nepean Sea Road, a caregiver seriously assaulted and robbed an 81-year-old woman, Kunjbala Ashok Mehta, at her Juhu residence. The Juhu police tracked down the accused, Ankit Patil, a resident of Badlapur, to Kamathipura. The police stated that Patil, who had previously worked as a waiter in a restaurant, assaulted Mehta and fled with gold ornaments worth Rs 1.25 lakh.

The traumatised victim resides with her husband Ashok Jayantilal Mehta, 84, who fell a few days ago at home. The couple’s daughter hired Patil via BHN Home Health Care agency at Andheri East on March 13.

According to the police, the incident occurred on March 14 at 12.30 pm when Ashok was eating lunch in the hall. Patil told Mehta that there was a water leakage issue in the bathroom in her bedroom. When the octogenarian entered the washroom to confirm this, Patil hit her on the head and smashed her head into a wall. The accused then fled with a gold chain and bangles.

Mehta told the cops that after she shouted for help, the building’s security guard rushed to her home. Patil, however, fled via the stairs. Mehta immediately informed the police and registered an FIR.

A police officer said, “After seriously injuring the woman, Patil filched a 10-gram gold chain worth Rs 50,000 and 15-gram gold bangles worth Rs 75,000. After the robbery, the accused switched off both his mobile phones."

Under the guidance of DCP Rajtilak Roshan, ACP Mahesh Mugutrao, Senior PI Sunil Jadhav and PI Pramod Kamble, a team of officers including PI Tanaji Khade, API Ranjeet Chavan, API Ganesh Jain, PSI Todankar, and constables Gajanan Patil, Ghadigaonkar, Siddhappa Tokre, Mahagade, Khomne, Nitin Mandekar, Malkappa Kanmise, Tushar Panhale, Anil Tawde, Tasgaonkar, and Bodke was formed to track down the accused.

During the investigation, the police checked CCTV footage from Juhu, Bandra and several other places, and eventually captured Patil at the New Metro Guest House in Kamathipura. The police are in the process of recovering the stolen jewellery.

Mehta told mid-day, “The agency BHN Home Health Care is equally responsible for the incident. The agency sent him to our home without undergoing the police verification process. The police should register the FIR against the agency also for endangering lives. Patil strangulated and tried to kill me. Luckily, I saved myself by shouting, which scared him.”

She added, “Recently I read about the senior citizen who was killed. This could have happened to me but I managed to escape with my life. A few months ago, a senior citizen was also killed at Santacruz by domestic help. How can we trust the help now?”