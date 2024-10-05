Triptii Dimri gave her fans a glimpse of her Ahmedabad experience through her Instagram stories, where she posted a photo of a traditional Gujarati thali

Bollywood actress Triptii Dimri, who has won hearts with her powerful performances, is currently in Ahmedabad promoting her latest film, ‘Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video’. Stepping into the comedy genre for the first time, the actress seems to be embracing the city’s vibrant culture with open arms.

Triptii Dimri enjoys Gujarati thali in Ahmedabad

Triptii Dimri gave her fans a glimpse of her Ahmedabad experience through her Instagram stories, where she posted a photo of a traditional Gujarati thali, captioned, “when in Ahmedabad.” The spread, filled with local delicacies, clearly left an impression on the star, who appeared to be enjoying every bite of the city’s flavors.

Beyond food, Triptii is diving deep into the city’s festive spirit. As Ahmedabad gears up for Navratri, the actress is set to attend various dandiya events, soaking in the energy of the season and connecting with fans on the ground. Her presence at these local celebrations highlights her appreciation for the city’s traditions, making her visit a special one for the people of Ahmedabad.

Triptii Dimri and her star-studded line-up for 2024

Triptii awaits the release of 'Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video'. The comedy-drama starring Rajkummar Rao and Triptii Dimri is set in the backdrop of an early typical 90s-style love story with a twist that promises to give cinema lovers a sure shot of fun and joyride. The film helmed by 'Janhit Mein Jaari' fame director Raaj Shaandilyaa is slated for grand release on October 11, 2024.

Triptii will also be seen with Kartik Aaryan in the upcoming horror-comedy 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' which is a sequel to its previous part. The film will also feature actress Vidya Balan alongside the 'Dhak-Dhak' girl of Bollywood, Madhuri Dixit. The upcoming thriller is helmed by director Anees Bazmee. As per makers, 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' will be released theatrically on the grand occasion of Diwali on November 1, 2024.

Apart from that, the 'Qala' fame actress will also feature in Siddhant Chaturvedi-starrer 'Dhadak 2' helmed by Shazia Iqbal. Triptii will also be joining forces with actor Shahid Kapoor for an untitled project which will be directed by 'Haider' fame director Vishal Bhardwaj.