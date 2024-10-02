Breaking News
Triptii Dimri's team shares statement after she was accused of skipping event despite being paid Rs 5.5 lakh

Updated on: 02 October,2024 01:57 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Bollywood actress Triptii Dimri's team has issued a statement on behalf of the actress that she did not participate or commit to any such event in Jaipur

Triptii Dimri Pic/Instagram

Bollywood actress Triptii Dimri courted controversy after she skipped an event in Jaipur. She was accused of not showing up despite being paid a whopping amount of Rs 5.5 lakh. The organisers even threatened legal action, with some vandalising Triptii’s posters at the venue. The ‘Animal’ star’s team has stated on behalf of the actress suggesting that she did not participate or commit to any such event. 



Triptii Dimri did not accept any payment for the Jaipur event 

Triptii Dimri’s spokesperson shared, “During the ongoing promotional campaign for her film Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video, Triptii Dimri fully honoured her professional obligations, attending all scheduled events and sessions related to the film.”

The statement further added, “Notably, she did not participate or commit to participate in any personal appearances or events beyond her promotional duties. It's important to clarify that no additional fees or payments were accepted for her involvement in these activities. - Spokesperson to Ms Triptii Dimri.”

Triptii Dimri accused of skipping Jaipur event after taking Rs 5.5 lakh

Triptii was being called out by Women Entrepreneurs at the FICCI FLO event, who have now asked for a boycott of her and her upcoming film “Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video”, which also stars Rajkummar Rao. 

Triptii was supposed to attend an event by FICCI FLO at Jaipur on Nari Shakti, however, she did not make it to the event. It was also reported that the actress had a deal for the event for Rs 5.5 lakh.

One woman at the event said, “No one will watch her movies. She did not turn up despite committing. She should learn how to manage her time. Which big celebrity is she? No one even knows her name. We have come to see who she is. She is not worth being called a celebrity."

Another woman added, “We will file a case against her. Jaipur should boycott her movies. She has maligned our reputation today. They’ve taken money from me (Rs 5.5 lakh). She is running away. This is what she is. She disrespected. So let’s run away from her movies.”

Triptii Dimri and her star-studded line-up for 2024 

Triptii awaits the release of 'Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video'. The comedy-drama starring Rajkummar Rao and Triptii Dimri is set in the backdrop of an early typical 90s-style love story with a twist that promises to give cinema lovers a sure shot of fun and joyride. The film helmed by 'Janhit Mein Jaari' fame director Raaj Shaandilyaa is slated for grand release on October 11, 2024.

Triptii will also be seen with Kartik Aaryan in the upcoming horror-comedy 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' and 'Dhadak 2'. 

