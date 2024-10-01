Videos from the venue have gone viral on Reddit with organisers threatening to take legal action against Triptii Dimri and urging everyone to boycott her movies

Triptii Dimri Pic/Instagram

Listen to this article Triptii Dimri accused of skipping Jaipur event after taking Rs 5.5 lakh, organisers threaten legal action - watch video x 00:00

Bollywood actress Triptii Dimri, who is gearing up for the release of her upcoming film ‘Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video’ alongside Rajkummar Rao has been accused of skipping an event in Jaipur despite being paid Rs 5.5 lakh. Videos from the venue have gone viral on Reddit with organisers threatening to take legal action and urging everyone to boycott her movies.

ADVERTISEMENT

Triptii Dimri accused of skipping Jaipur event after taking Rs 5.5 lakh

In one video a woman is heard saying, “No one will watch her movies. She did not turn up despite committing. She should learn how to manage her time. Which big celebrity is she? No one even knows her name. We have come to see who she is. She is not worth being called a celebrity.

The woman also vandalises Triptii’s picture used in the backdrop and says “Mooh kaala karo iska.”

Another woman says, “We will file a case against her. Jaipur should boycott her movies. She has maligned our reputation today. They’ve taken money from me (Rs 5.5 lakh). She is running away. This is what she is. She disrespected. So let’s run away from her movies.”

Triptii Dimri and her star-studded line-up for 2024

Triptii awaits the release of 'Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video'. The comedy-drama starring Rajkummar Rao and Triptii Dimri is set in the backdrop of an early typical 90s-style love story with a twist that promises to give cinema lovers a sure shot of fun and joyride. The film helmed by 'Janhit Mein Jaari' fame director Raaj Shaandilyaa is slated for grand release on October 11, 2024.

Triptii will also be seen with Kartik Aaryan in the upcoming horror-comedy 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' which is a sequel to its previous part. The film will also feature actress Vidya Balan alongside the 'Dhak-Dhak' girl of Bollywood -- Madhuri Dixit. The upcoming thriller is helmed by director Anees Bazmee. As per makers, 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' will be released theatrically on the grand occasion of Diwali on November 1, 2024.

Apart from that, the 'Qala' fame actress will also feature in Siddhant Chaturvedi-starrer 'Dhadak 2' helmed by Shazia Iqbal. The film is a sequel to its 2018 film titled 'Dhadak' which marked the debut of actress Janhvi Kapoor alongside Ishan Khatter.

Apart from all this, the big announcement that rolled out and took everyone's breath away was that Triptii will be joining forces with actor Shahid Kapoor for an untitled project which will be directed by 'Haider' fame director Vishal Bhardwaj, and will be bankrolled by Sajid Nadiadwala.