Breaking News
Mumbai Police arrest one for duping city jewellers of Rs 2.2 crore
Mumbai: Two teenagers go missing amid academic pressure
Two arrested with five baby crocodiles at Mumbai airport
Iconic Reay Road Bridge takes shape; to open in November
Delhi Chief Minister Atishi, AAP MLAs inspect condition of roads in national capital
Govinda accidentally shoots himself in the leg, hospitalised
shot-button
Navratri Navratri
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Triptii Dimri accused of skipping Jaipur event after taking Rs 55 lakh organisers threaten legal action watch video

Triptii Dimri accused of skipping Jaipur event after taking Rs 5.5 lakh, organisers threaten legal action - watch video

Updated on: 01 October,2024 08:05 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Videos from the venue have gone viral on Reddit with organisers threatening to take legal action against Triptii Dimri and urging everyone to boycott her movies

Triptii Dimri accused of skipping Jaipur event after taking Rs 5.5 lakh, organisers threaten legal action - watch video

Triptii Dimri Pic/Instagram

Listen to this article
Triptii Dimri accused of skipping Jaipur event after taking Rs 5.5 lakh, organisers threaten legal action - watch video
x
00:00

Bollywood actress Triptii Dimri, who is gearing up for the release of her upcoming film ‘Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video’ alongside Rajkummar Rao has been accused of skipping an event in Jaipur despite being paid Rs 5.5 lakh. Videos from the venue have gone viral on Reddit with organisers threatening to take legal action and urging everyone to boycott her movies. 


Triptii Dimri accused of skipping Jaipur event after taking Rs 5.5 lakh


In one video a woman is heard saying, “No one will watch her movies. She did not turn up despite committing. She should learn how to manage her time. Which big celebrity is she? No one even knows her name. We have come to see who she is. She is not worth being called a celebrity. 


The woman also vandalises Triptii’s picture used in the backdrop and says “Mooh kaala karo iska.”

Apparently Tripti was supposed to attend an event in Jaipur which she skipped.
byu/chintukimummyok inBollyBlindsNGossip

Another woman says, “We will file a case against her. Jaipur should boycott her movies. She has maligned our reputation today. They’ve taken money from me (Rs 5.5 lakh). She is running away. This is what she is. She disrespected. So let’s run away from her movies.” 

Major tea on Tripti Dimri
byu/No-Beat4753 inBollyBlindsNGossip

Triptii Dimri and her star-studded line-up for 2024 

Triptii awaits the release of 'Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video'. The comedy-drama starring Rajkummar Rao and Triptii Dimri is set in the backdrop of an early typical 90s-style love story with a twist that promises to give cinema lovers a sure shot of fun and joyride. The film helmed by 'Janhit Mein Jaari' fame director Raaj Shaandilyaa is slated for grand release on October 11, 2024.

Triptii will also be seen with Kartik Aaryan in the upcoming horror-comedy 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' which is a sequel to its previous part. The film will also feature actress Vidya Balan alongside the 'Dhak-Dhak' girl of Bollywood -- Madhuri Dixit. The upcoming thriller is helmed by director Anees Bazmee. As per makers, 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' will be released theatrically on the grand occasion of Diwali on November 1, 2024.

Apart from that, the 'Qala' fame actress will also feature in Siddhant Chaturvedi-starrer 'Dhadak 2' helmed by Shazia Iqbal. The film is a sequel to its 2018 film titled 'Dhadak' which marked the debut of actress Janhvi Kapoor alongside Ishan Khatter. 

Apart from all this, the big announcement that rolled out and took everyone's breath away was that Triptii will be joining forces with actor Shahid Kapoor for an untitled project which will be directed by 'Haider' fame director Vishal Bhardwaj, and will be bankrolled by Sajid Nadiadwala.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Tripti Dimri Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Entertainment News Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video bollywood news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK