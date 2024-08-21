Taking to Instagram Stories, Tamannaah Bhatia, who has 26.1 million followers, dropped a glimpse of her lunchbox

Actress Tamannaah Bhatia on Wednesday gave a sneak peek into her lunch, revealing her love for the vegetable-- 'bhindi'.

Taking to Instagram Stories, Tamannaah, who has 26.1 million followers, dropped a pretty selfie, wherein she can be seen wearing a white outfit and sitting in a car. She is posing looking outside the window, lost in her thoughts.

The snap is captioned as: "Lunch mein kya hain".

The diva posted another photo which shows her lunch box. It includes 'bhindi' (Okra),quinoa, lentils and lemon. It is captioned as: "For all the bhindi lovers in the house".

Meanwhile, Tamannaah has recently won the hearts of the audiences with her dance performance on the song 'Aaj Ki Raat' in the comedy horror film 'Stree 2'. It is directed by Amar Kaushik and produced by Dinesh Vijan and Jyoti Deshpande under the banner of Maddock Films and Jio Studios.

A sequel to the 2018 movie 'Stree', it stars Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar in the lead, alongside Pankaj Tripathi, Abhishek and Aparshakti Khurana in pivotal roles.

On the work front, Tamannaah was last seen in Tamil comedy horror film 'Aranmanai 4' directed by Sundar C. It stars Sundar, alongside Tamannaah, Raashii Khanna, Ramachandra Raju, Santhosh Prathap, Kovai Sarala, Yogi Babu, VTV Ganesh and Delhi Ganesh.

She was also seen in a cameo appearance in the action drama 'Vedaa', directed by Nikkhil Advani and produced by Zee Studios, Emmay Entertainment and JA Entertainment. The film stars John Abraham, Sharvari, and Abhishek Banerjee.

Tamannaah has Telugu supernatural thriller film 'Odela 2' directed by Ashok Teja and created by Sampath Nandi in the pipeline. The film also stars Hebah Patel, Vasishta N Simha in lead roles, alongside Yuva, Naga Mahesh, Vamsi, Gagan Vihari, Surender Reddy, Bhupal and Pooja Reddy.

She also has 'Daring Partners' in the kitty.