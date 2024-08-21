On August 21, videos of Shraddha Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, and Tamannaah dancing energetically made their way online. The three stars are seen grooving to the song "Aaj Ki Raat"

Stree 2

The Stree 2 success party was an unforgettable event. Held in Mumbai a few days back, the celebration brought together the film’s cast and crew. A recent video from the event shows Shraddha Kapoor dancing alongside Kriti Sanon and Tamannaah.

On August 21, videos of Shraddha Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, and Tamannaah dancing energetically made their way online. The three stars are seen grooving to the song "Aaj Ki Raat" from the film, which features Tamannaah. The video quickly went viral and is gaining a lot of attention.

Take a look at the Stree 2 success bash clip here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Neha 🕊️ (@shraddhas_neha)

About Shraddha Kapoor recently

Shraddha Kapoor’s latest release ‘Stree 2’ has been doing wonders at the box office. After entering the Rs 300 crore club within a week, Shraddha celebrates another milestone as she’s garnered more followers on Instagram than Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Shraddha has 91.4 million followers, while PM Modi has 91.3 million followers on the platform.

When asked how important social media validation is for her, Shraddha told IANS, "I don't see it as social media validation but I see it as a way of being in touch with my fans and people who have loved and supported me because they have really showered me with a lot of love. I love that I share the regular parts of my life with them. When they say 'Main bhi chashmish hun,' 'Mujhe vada pav pasand hai'... I feel I can share my real zone..."

"I feel ok someone is going to say something in the comment from which I might get an idea of what I can eat next or next time what eyewear should I get. Someone or the other relates and I love that. I think that it is so refreshing on that medium, on social media, relatability is there with people,” she added.

About Stree 2

Shraddha Kapoor’s 'Stree' was released in 2018 and was declared a hit. 'Oo Stree Kal Aana', a phrase from the movie, has been repeatedly used in memes. The film's music also gained significant attention with tracks like 'Milegi Milegi' and 'Aao Kabhi Haveli Pe'.

The storyline of ‘Stree 2’ picks up in the haunted town of Chanderi, where the malevolent spirit known as Sarkata wreaks havoc. Unlike the previous film, which featured a ghost targeting men, this installment focuses on a sinister entity that preys on modern, empowered women.

The narrative revolves around Bicky (Rajkummar Rao), Bitu (Aparshakti Khurana), JD (Abhishek Banerjee), and Rudra (Pankaj Tripathi) as they join forces with the enigmatic Stree to protect their village from Sarkata’s deadly pursuit.