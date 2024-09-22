Taking to Instagram, Parineeti, who has an impressive 44.1 million followers, shared a candid Reel video recounting her spicy culinary adventures

Picture Courtesy/Parineeti Chopra's Instagram account

Listen to this article When Parineeti Chopra encountered ‘uff uff mirchi’ moment in Budapest x 00:00

Actress Parineeti Chopra has shared a fiery food adventure on how she bravely tackled the challenge of eating one of the hottest chilies in Budapest, that she humorously described as nearly "killing" her.

Taking to Instagram, Parineeti, who has an impressive 44.1 million followers, shared a candid Reel video recounting her spicy culinary adventures.

In the clip, she humorously reflects, “But the hottest chilli I have ever eaten in my life, twice it happened—once was in Budapest and once was in Australia. I just took a big spoon, but that was the only chilli in the world that has killed me.”

The post is captioned as: “Episode: All things food”.

On the work front, Parineeti had joined Yash Raj Films (YRF) as a public relations consultant. She then made her acting debut in 2011 YRF's romantic comedy 'Ladies vs Ricky Bahl' starring Ranveer Singh and Anushka Sharma.

She has then been a part of movies like 'Shuddh Desi Romance', 'Hasee Toh Phasee', 'Jabariya Jodi', 'The Girl on the Train', 'Golmaal Again', 'Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar' and 'Mission Raniganj'.

Parineeti last featured as Amarjot Kaur in the biographical musical drama 'Amar Singh Chamkila'. Directed by Imtiaz Ali, the film stars Diljit Dosanjh in the titular role.

It charts the untold true story of Punjab's original rockstar of the masses, the highest record-selling artist of his time, Amar Singh Chamkila. The film is streaming on Netflix.

On the personal front, Parineeti tied the knot with Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Raghav Chadha on September 24, 2023 in a private luxury hotel in Udaipur.

