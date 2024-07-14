Breaking News
Mumbai: Landslide hits train services on Konkan Railway route
Mumbai: CR issues warning after man films dangerous stunt on moving local train
Mumbai: Why are there no Zika cases in city?
Mumbai: Three injured after five rooms of chawl collapse in Kurla
Mumbai: Customs seizes over 4.27 Kg marijuana at CSMIA
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Celebrity Life News > Fashion And Beauty News > Article > Radhika Merchant wows in one of a kind Dolce Gabbana creation for Mangal Utsav see pics

Radhika Merchant wows in one-of-a-kind Dolce & Gabbana creation for Mangal Utsav, see pics!

Updated on: 14 July,2024 10:01 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Written by: Tuhina Upadhyay | tuhina.upadhyay@mid-day.com

Top

For the third day of her wedding celebration, Radhika Merchant, styled by Rhea Kapoor, chose a stunning golden ensemble from Dolce and Gabbana

Radhika Merchant wows in one-of-a-kind Dolce & Gabbana creation for Mangal Utsav, see pics!

Radhika Merchant

Listen to this article
Radhika Merchant wows in one-of-a-kind Dolce & Gabbana creation for Mangal Utsav, see pics!
x
00:00

It's day 3 of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding, known as the Mangal Utsav or the reception. The bride has been showcasing stunning looks since her pre-wedding celebrations started seven months ago. On the culmination day, she dazzled in a beautiful Dolce and Gabbana outfit, embodying a goddess in gold.


Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant Mangal Utsav


For the third day of her wedding celebration, Radhika Merchant, styled by Rhea Kapoor, chose a stunning golden ensemble from Dolce and Gabbana. The top of the lehenga was structured like a breastplate reminiscent of ancient goddesses, featuring intricate detailing that fit Radhika perfectly. To complement the top, she wore a form-fitting satin golden skirt with gorgeous embroidery. This Dolce and Gabbana piece perfectly brought out her new bride glow. The ensemble also featured a long train. The fashion-forward bride accessorized with an elaborate gold-plated necklace adorned with diamonds.


 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Rhea Kapoor (@rheakapoor)

About Radhika Merchant's wedding look

Radhika Merchant stunned in a lehenga by designers Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla for her wedding. The 29-year-old bride opted for a heavily embroidered ivory ensemble with red and gold accents, complemented by elegant jewellery. Her outfit was a traditional interpretation of 'Panetar,' a Gujarati bridal tradition featuring red and white attire. The ensemble included a trailing ghagra layered with a detachable trail, a 5-meter head veil, and a tissue shoulder dupatta. The outfit was completed with a fully embroidered red shoulder dupatta that added dramatic flair to the silhouette. Groom Anant Ambani looked regal in a golden sherwani for the occasion.

For her Vidai ceremony, Radhika switched to a regal red ensemble by Manish Malhotra. According to a post shared by stylist Rhea Kapoor, the bride wore a multi-paneled Banarasi brocade lehenga in sunset hues, a tribute to India’s timeless elegance. It was complemented with a veil with a lattice design in red. The dupatta, was a Banarasi woven masterpiece and the exquisite blouse featured real gold karchobi work, inspired by the traditional abho and the rich textile heritage of Kutch, Gujarat, echoing the artistry of the late 19th century.

The wedding celebration of Radhika and Anant Ambani took place at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai. The 'Mangal Utsav,' or the wedding reception, will be held on July 14.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Radhika Merchant Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant wedding Celebrity Life Entertainment News Entertainment News Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK