Radhika Merchant

It's day 3 of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding, known as the Mangal Utsav or the reception. The bride has been showcasing stunning looks since her pre-wedding celebrations started seven months ago. On the culmination day, she dazzled in a beautiful Dolce and Gabbana outfit, embodying a goddess in gold.

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant Mangal Utsav

For the third day of her wedding celebration, Radhika Merchant, styled by Rhea Kapoor, chose a stunning golden ensemble from Dolce and Gabbana. The top of the lehenga was structured like a breastplate reminiscent of ancient goddesses, featuring intricate detailing that fit Radhika perfectly. To complement the top, she wore a form-fitting satin golden skirt with gorgeous embroidery. This Dolce and Gabbana piece perfectly brought out her new bride glow. The ensemble also featured a long train. The fashion-forward bride accessorized with an elaborate gold-plated necklace adorned with diamonds.

About Radhika Merchant's wedding look

Radhika Merchant stunned in a lehenga by designers Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla for her wedding. The 29-year-old bride opted for a heavily embroidered ivory ensemble with red and gold accents, complemented by elegant jewellery. Her outfit was a traditional interpretation of 'Panetar,' a Gujarati bridal tradition featuring red and white attire. The ensemble included a trailing ghagra layered with a detachable trail, a 5-meter head veil, and a tissue shoulder dupatta. The outfit was completed with a fully embroidered red shoulder dupatta that added dramatic flair to the silhouette. Groom Anant Ambani looked regal in a golden sherwani for the occasion.

For her Vidai ceremony, Radhika switched to a regal red ensemble by Manish Malhotra. According to a post shared by stylist Rhea Kapoor, the bride wore a multi-paneled Banarasi brocade lehenga in sunset hues, a tribute to India’s timeless elegance. It was complemented with a veil with a lattice design in red. The dupatta, was a Banarasi woven masterpiece and the exquisite blouse featured real gold karchobi work, inspired by the traditional abho and the rich textile heritage of Kutch, Gujarat, echoing the artistry of the late 19th century.

The wedding celebration of Radhika and Anant Ambani took place at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai. The 'Mangal Utsav,' or the wedding reception, will be held on July 14.