Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant tied the knot in a grand ceremony on July 12 at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai. Man of the hour, the groom Anant, wore a custom Sabyasachi ensemble for his Jaimala ceremony. Today, for the Shubh Aashirwad ceremony, Anant Ambani arrived in a custom Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla look.

Celebrity stylist Shaleena Nathani took to Instagram to showcase the look. In the pictures, Anant is dressed in a pastel peach sherwani adorned with intricate embroidery and detailed button closures. He pairs it with crisp white pants, creating a striking contrast. To complete his look, Anant accessorizes with a long, elegant pearl necklace.

Meanwhile, Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla collaborated with artist Jayasri Burman to make the most unique dress for Radhika Merchant for her wedding to Anant Ambani. Rhea Kapoor, who is styling Radhika, suggested the idea and Abu Sandeep was thrilled to create the literal work of art with Jayasri.

To bring Jayasri’s painting to life, the lehenga’s 12 panels are hand-painted on a special Italian canvas. Featuring Jayasri's quintessential mythical aesthetic, the garment celebrates Anant's union with Radhika through deeply meaningful imagery. The human figures representing the happy couple radiate a celestial aura that honours the divinity in their humanity. The fauna depicts Anant's fondness for animals, particularly elephants that are considered auspicious and beautiful. The lotuses in their blushing hue convey a sublime ode to the purity of the couple's hearts. They are also the flowers identified with Abu Sandeep's signature style.

The craftsmanship features meticulous hand embroidery of real gold Zardozi. A glittering sea of sequins shines over the most intricate spaces of Jayasri's art. It is paired with a blouse hand-embroidered entirely in Resham by master craftsmen at Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla.

The ensemble conveys the joy of new beginnings and the excitement of living with the love of your life.

The canvas lehenga's dominant pink colour is one that Sandeep refers to as the 'Ambani pink' because the Ambani ladies adore this particular shade and carry it with utmost grace. The shade is also a colour of celebration, beauty and auspiciousness. Jayasri has layered multiple colours to achieve the desired depth in it.

Abu Sandeep remarks, "Radhika is a gorgeous young lady and her smile illuminates an entire room! It is our intention to make her the happiest bride with this outfit.

We are honoured to have been a part of this collaboration that features the ideal juxtaposition of hand-embroidery with art. Because art and fashion have always been lovers. One cannot exist without the other. And so it becomes the perfect ode to the perfect couple that is Anant and Radhika."