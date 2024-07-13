Radhika Merchant styled her red and white bridal lehenga with heirloom jewels passed down through generations in the Merchant family

In Pic: Radhika Merchant and Anjali Merchant

Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani are now married. The couple tied the knot in a grand ceremony with family and friends in attendance. Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani's wedding looks were nothing less than royal. Radhika wore a custom Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla lehenga for her wedding and styled it with elevated heirloom jewels. The bride's jewellery caught our eye as it is not the first time we have seen it. You read that right; someone else has worn this beautiful jewellery before. Radhika Merchant's sister, Anjali Merchant, wore these stunning pieces for her wedding in 2020. Read on to know the significance of these accessories.

Radhika Merchant's Wedding Look

Radhika Merchant opted for a custom Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla lehenga. She styled the red and white bridal lehenga with heirloom jewels passed down through generations in the Merchant family. Before Radhika, her sister Anjali Merchant wore these jewels for her wedding. Their mom and nani (maternal grandmother) have also worn these same jewels for their weddings.

Basically, the Merchant family passes down these jewels to the newlyweds. Radhika also wore Anjali's polki earrings, maang tikka, and haath phool. In addition to these pieces, she adorned herself with a stunning diamond and emerald necklace, kadas, bangles, and kaleeras.

More About Radhika's Wedding Attire

Radhika's bridal attire is truly a fairytale come to life. Sharing details about her look, Rhea wrote, "A Fairytale Come to Life - Radhika Merchant wears Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla for her wedding ceremony to Anant Ambani. Radhika’s ensemble is Abu Sandeep’s intricate interpretation of ‘Panetar’ - the Gujarati tradition of brides wearing red and white."

"The ivory Zardozi cut-work ensemble consists of a trailing ghagra layered with a second detachable trail, a 5 meter head veil and a tissue shoulder dupatta. The ghagra glitters with three borders of red, Its workmanship is the finest amalgamation of Naqshi, Saadi and Zardozi symmetrically hand-embroidered in intricate floral booties that are lavishly decorated with stones, sequins, tamba tikkis and a touch of red Resham. The head veil has impossibly delicate jaali and cut-work while the detachable trail is a Zardozi marvel of 80 inches. The outfit is complete with a fully embroidered red shoulder dupatta that uplifts the silhouette with its maximal drama," she added.