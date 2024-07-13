Breaking News
Isha Ambani’s ‘Garden of Love’ saree is an ode to Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s bond

Updated on: 13 July,2024 09:13 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Compiled by: Oshin Fernandes | oshin.fernandes@mid-day.com

Top

Isha Ambani Piramal has been the talk of the town for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding. The stunning mama wore this outfit for the main ceremony.

Isha Ambani’s ‘Garden of Love’ saree is an ode to Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s bond

Isha Ambani Pic/Instagram

Billionaire Mukesh Ambani’s daughter and heiress Isha Ambani Piramal, has been the most elegant sister of the groom. Her take on every outfit across Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s wedding ceremonies has been the talk of the town. From sarees to lehengas, the stunning mama is back at it again. 


For the main wedding, Isha wore a saree designed by Manish Malhotra. Stylist Anaita Shroff Adajania took to Instagram and decoded the look. She wrote, “Garden of Love.” Isha embodies the essence of love and celebration for her brother’s wedding day. We created this ensemble as her ode to a flourishing bond between the bride and groom and the love of a growing family.”


 
 
 
 
 
Before this, Isha wore a custom Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla lehenga in pastel hues. The outfit was a marvellously matching ‘Rangkat’ ghagra with the most delicately dense Zardozi hand embroidery. It was paired with a multicolour Katori blouse made in Naqshi and Saadi gold that glitters in all its glory with a plethora of Swarovski crystals. 

She accessorised with a mammoth necklace, jhumkas, bangles, and a maang teeka. 

 
 
 
 
 
Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant are officially married. Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani's youngest son and industrialist Viren Merchant's daughter exchanged vows on July 12 in a spectacular wedding ceremony attended by a host of international celebrities and high-profile guests from various fields. 

The ceremony took place at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai. The opulent affair was a celebration of Indian culture, spirituality, and tradition on an unparalleled scale. The wedding decor theme was 'An Ode to Varanasi,' paying homage to the eternal city, its traditions, piety, culture, arts, and crafts, and Banarasi cuisine. 

From chaat to chai, it featured the culinary delights from one of the world's oldest living cities. Apart from these, sweets, paan and mukhwas, kharik from Ahmedabad, chaat counters, malai toast and chai, lassi, and lemon tea, the food counters set up for guests brought rich and varied food culture to Mumbai.

Mukesh Ambani, paying homage to his late father Dhirubhai Ambani, ensured his presence was felt at the wedding. A portrait of the visionary industrialist had been prominently displayed at the venue, a touching gesture amidst the grandeur of the celebrations.

The 'Mangal Utsav,' or the wedding reception, will be held on July 14. 

(With inputs from ANI)

