Isha Ambani mesmerised in a vintage lehenga by an Indian brand for the Shiv Shakti puja ahead of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding

Isha Ambani

Listen to this article Isha Ambani looks breathtaking in vintage lehenga by Indian brand featuring Sanskrit shlokas x 00:00

Isha Ambani has been serving looks after look in the days leading to her brother Anant Ambani's wedding to Radhika Merchant. Whether it is traditional looks or cocktail party dresses, Isha has not disappointed a single time this wedding season. The Ambanis have been the talk of the town as they are set to host the most lavish and grand wedding over the weekend in Mumbai.

Isha Ambani's latest look sees her in a vintage lehenga and the intricate work on it is breathtaking. Anaita Shroff Adajania who has been styling Isha for all the wedding events shared pictures of her in the striking brown lehenga. The outfit is by the Indian brand called Delhi Vintage Co. The Ambani family had hosted a Shiv Shakti Puja on Wednesday ahead of the wedding. For the ceremony, Isha wore this beautiful looking lehenga.

ADVERTISEMENT

Talking about the lehenga, it features intricate embroidery with Vedic mantras and cow motifs. The Vedic shlokas inscribed on the lehenga highlight the Indian traditions and cultures. The cow motif highlights the label's decision to incorporate meaningful symbols into their designs, paying homage to India's rich cultural tapestry.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anaita Shroff Adajania (@anaitashroffadajania)

Isha Ambani Piramal exuded elegance in a sea-green and pink lehenga for her younger brother Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s mehendi-garba night on Tuesday. In the pictures shared by stylist Anaita Shroff Adajania, Isha looked bespoke in the ensemble designed by Anuradha Vakil.

Isha was decked up in exquisite jewellery that comprised jhumkas, bangles, and a long braid that was also bejewelled and topped with a string of mogras. She also wore a traditional kamar bandh, a style statement in a floral diamond polki waistband crafted by Falguni Mehta. However, what stood out was the mammoth emerald necklace that Isha borrowed from her mother Nita Ambani. It was the same piece, Nita wore at the opening of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre, launched in March 2023.

For the Haldi ceremony, Isha Ambani Piramal wore a custom-made Torani paneled lehenga with a tassel detail top inspired by the label’s Dil Rang lehenga. She accessorized her look with statement earrings and bangles and was all smiles. Isha let her hair down and flaunted those voluminous locks by completing her look with minimal makeup and a bindi.