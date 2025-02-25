Arjun Kapoor ditched his lush locks and opted for a sharp fade, well-groomed beard, and sleek styling. His effortless charm and suave persona have left fans impressed

Arjun Kapoor Pic/Instagram

Listen to this article Arjun Kapoor chops off his long hair after 4 years, check out Singham Again actor's new look x 00:00

Bollywood’s muscle hunk Arjun Kapoor, who is currently busy promoting Mere Husband Ki Biwi shared a glimpse of his dramatic transformation on social media. The Singham Again star ditched his lush locks and opted for a sharp fade, well-groomed beard, and sleek styling. Arjun’s effortless charm and suave persona have left fans impressed.

Arjun Kapoor chops his hair for a new look

Arjun Kapoor’s new look has already created a buzz, with fans and industry peers showering him with compliments. Known for his rugged style, this makeover adds a fresh edge to his persona. He shared a video of his transformation on his social media with the caption, "Buzzin’ with the new do." The actor, who has been experimenting with different looks over the years, has opted for a shorter hairstyle this time after four years, embracing a more structured and modern aesthetic.

Arjun Kapoor on stepping back into rom-com space

Arjun Kapoor, who returned to the rom-com space with Mere Husband Ki Biwi, says the genre is like “revisiting an old friend.” He told IANS, "I’ve been fortunate that the audience has loved and accepted me in the romance genre in films like 2 States, Ki & Ka, and other films. It’s good to be doing something in the lighthearted zone. I hope the audiences shower me with the same kind of love and acceptance for Mere Husband Ki Biwi.”

Arjun Kapoor’s work front

Arjun Kapoor, who worked with director Anees Bazmee in the 2017 romantic-comedy film, Mubarakan, is excited to team up with him again for No Entry 2, also starring Varun Dhawan and Diljit Dosanjh in key roles.

Expressing his excitement, Arjun told ANI, "Comedy is a genre that we all enjoy as an audience watching in theatres. Agar aap logon ko hansa sake, issey achi koi feeling hoti nahi (If you can make people laugh, there's no better feeling than that). I have done action, drama, and comedy as well. Mai Anees bhai ke saath 'Mubarakan' kar chuka hu aur ab mauka mil raha hai fir sees umeed hai jald chalu hoga..will share more details later but yes I am looking forward to doing more comedy.."