Arjun Kapoor. Pic/Yogen Shah

Actor Arjun Kapoor, who worked with director Anees Bazmee in the 2017 romantic-comedy film, 'Mubarakan', is excited to team up with him again for 'No Entry 2', also starring Varun Dhawan and Diljit Dosanjh in key roles.

While expressing his excitement, he said, "Comedy is a genre that we all enjoy as an audience watching in theatres. Agar aap logon ko hansa sake, issey achi koi feeling hoti nahi (If you can make people laugh, there's no better feeling than that). I have done action, drama, and comedy as well. Mai Anees bhai ke saath 'Mubarakan' kar chuka hu aur ab mauka mil raha hai fir sees umeed hai jald chalu hoga..will share more details later but yes I am looking forward to doing more comedy.."

The 2005 'No Entry', which was also directed by Bazmee, was a massive success upon its release in 2005.

The film, which starred Salman Khan, Anil Kapoor, Fardeen Khan, and an ensemble cast including Bipasha Basu, Lara Dutta, and Esha Deol, became a major hit.

The film's storyline centred around three married men hiding their extramarital affairs from their wives.

After showing his action avatar in 'Singham Again', actor Arjun is all set to show his hilarious side in the upcoming rom-com film 'Mere Husband Ki Biwi', also starring Bhumi Pednekar and Rakul Preet Singh.

During the film promotion of his film in the Capital, he opened up on the title of the film, saying, "It is a very unique title. When I heard the script, the title was the first thing that caught my attention, as I thought it was very interesting. When you watch the film, the title will seem appropriate from both the girls' point of view as one is the ex, and the other is the future."

Mudassar Aziz, who earlier helmed projects like 'Khel Khel Mein' and 'Pati Patni Aur Woh', has directed 'Mere Husband Ki Biwi'.

Kapoor added, "He ( Mudassar Aziz) has seen a Marathi show and he took the inspiration for the title from there only."

'Mere Husband Ki Biwi' also stars Dino Morea, Harsh Gujral, Shakti Kapoor, and others.

Rakul praised Harsh for his dedication and shared how he learned the hook step of the song "Ikk Vaari. "The hook step of the song was a little bit complicated, and it was not simple. So, while we all three were rehearsing, he was standing in the corner and looking at us and recording it. The entire night, he practised it inside his room, and the next day, when we started the shoot, he did it perfectly. I have not seen such dedication and fire."

Rakul and Bhumi also talked about their bond on the sets.

Arjun also expressed his willingness to make epic films: "Recently, I saw the trailer of Chhaava, and definitely, I would love to do such an epic, period, and larger-than-life drama and use my physicality for such films."

Excited about the film, Aziz in a press note said earlier, "As a filmmaker, I've always believed in telling stories that entertain, and leave audiences of all ages smiling. I believe such films that endure and make for repeat viewings."Mere Husband Ki Biwi is a film that celebrates the quirks and complexities of romantic relationships. I've always been one for wholesome entertainers--movies that bring friends and families together, make them laugh, and give them something to talk about. That's exactly what we've aimed for with this film," he said.

The director further stated, "It's lighthearted, relatable, and full of moments that will stay with you long after you leave the theatre. I was eager to cast it exactly this way and when the audience meets their characters, they will know just why! "

Presented by Vashu Bhagnani & Puja Films, and produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani, and Deepshikha Deshmukh, 'Mere Husband Ki Biwi' will be out in the theatres on February 21.

