Salman Khan in & as Sikandar

Salman Khan is currently shooting for his upcoming action thriller Sikandar. With a video of him shooting for the film surfacing on social media, fans are super excited about the release of Salman Khan's upcoming thriller. On Tuesday, the makers dropped a new poster featuring Salman Khan in and as Sikandar. In the poster that was released today, Khan looked angry with a stern expression. The actor was seen holding a knife in his hand.

Sikandar to release on Eid 2025

While releasing the fresh poster of Sikandar, the makers also announced the film’s release date. The makers revealed that Salman has blocked yet another dhamakedar Eid for his fans, as the movie will hit the theatres on March 28, 2025, coinciding with Eid al-Fitr. This confirmation came despite reports that Salman Khan might have to push the release of the film due to Rashmika Mandanna’s injury.

The poster and date announcement were made on Sikandar's producer Sajid Nadiadwala’s birthday. “To all the amazing fans, your patience means the world to us. A little gift on #SajidNadiadwala’s birthday, after the love we’ve received on Sikandar!” the production house wrote while sharing the poster online.

About the Sikandar teaser

The teaser of Sikandar, which was released earlier, shows Bhaijaan Salman Khan entering a room filled with deadly weapons and masked men. The teaser features Salman Khan saying, “Suna hai bohot log mere piche pade hain, bas mere mudne ki der hai.” That’s when Sikandar, aka Salman, turns, and the deadly action begins, which is sure to leave you in awe. If the teaser is this intense, imagine what the film has in store.

Fans go crazy over Salman Khan’s look in Sikandar

As soon as the teaser of the film was released, fans started gushing over Bollywood’s jaan, Salman Khan. One wrote, “This is MASS. Salman Khan is back. What BGM. What colour scaling. Eid celebrations begin today.” Another user wrote, “Special reply... Suna hai bohot log mere pichhe pade hain... goosebumps... Indirect reply to Bishnoi gang.”

More about Sajid Nadiadwala and Salman Khan’s partnership

This film marks another milestone in the celebrated partnership between Sajid Nadiadwala and Salman Khan, whose last venture, Kick, became a ₹300 crore blockbuster. Sikandar promises to take this partnership to new heights, delivering yet another blockbuster when it releases in cinemas on Eid 2025.

