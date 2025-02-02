While rumors about his relationship status persist, Kapoor was questioned about his marriage plans, and while reacting to it, he shared that he would talk about it when the time comes

Arjun Kapoor

Listen to this article Arjun Kapoor on marriage plans: ‘I have allowed enough chatter about my personal life’ x 00:00

Arjun Kapoor is looking forward to the release of his upcoming film Mere Husband Ki Biwi, starring Bhumi Pednekar and Rakul Preet Singh. The trailer of the film was released yesterday, and it has quite a unique and interesting storyline. The first wife (Bhumi Pednekar), who was supposed to part ways with her husband (Arjun Kapoor), loses her memory in an accident and now believes she is going to get married. Meanwhile, the man is about to get married to his current girlfriend (Rakul Preet Singh).

ADVERTISEMENT

Arjun on marriage plans

While the movie has so much drama happening, Arjun had to face some wedding-related questions, and it seems he was ready for them. While rumors about his relationship status persist, Kapoor was questioned about his marriage plans, and while reacting to it, he shared that he would talk about the important details when the time comes.

Arjun further continued and said, "I think I have allowed enough conversations and chatter about my personal life whenever I have been comfortable, and when the time is right." Kapoor further added, "For me, right now, let me celebrate being my husband’s wife. And when the time comes to talk about my wife, we will talk about it at the right moment."

About Mere Husband Ki Biwi

Arjun Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar, and Rakul Preet Singh will be seen sharing screen space in the film. It will hit theatres on February 21. Excited about the film, director Aziz shared in a press note, "As a filmmaker, Ive always believed in telling stories that entertain and leave audiences of all ages smiling. I believe in such films that endure and make for repeat viewings. Mere Husband Ki Biwi is a film that celebrates the quirks and complexities of romantic relationships. Ive always been one for wholesome entertainers—movies that bring friends and families together, make them laugh, and give them something to talk about. Thats exactly what weve aimed for with this film."

He added, "It's lighthearted, relatable, and full of moments that will stay with you long after you leave the theater. I was eager to cast it exactly this way, and when the audience meets their characters, they will know just why!"