Arjun Kapoor was filming a song for 'Mere Husband Ki Biwi' at Imperial Palace, Royal Palms with Bhumi Pednekar, Jackky Bhagnani, and director Mudassar Aziz when the ceiling collapsed

Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor, who is currently shooting for his upcoming film 'Mere Husband Ki Biwi' was injured on the sets in Mumbai after a ceiling collapsed. Arjun was filming for the movie’s song at Imperial Palace, Royal Palms with Bhumi Pednekar, Jackky Bhagnani, and director Mudassar Aziz when the incident took place. However, none of the cast or crew members were critically injured.

What happened on 'Mere Husband Ki Biwi' sets

Ashok Dubey from the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) told ETimes that the ceiling collapsed due to the vibrations from the sound system on set.

Choreographer Vijay Ganguly, who was working on the song with the cast members shared, “We were on the monitor when suddenly the ceiling collapsed. Luckily, it fell in parts, and we had a trough to protect us. Had the entire ceiling fallen on us, it could have been disastrous, but many people still got hurt. These old locations are often used for shoots, and as production companies, we are sure that the safety measures are checked. However, many times, the safety of the location isn’t properly verified before it’s offered for shooting.”

Ganguly further revealed that Aziz was hurt, the DOP fractured his thumb, camera attendance injured his spine, and he suffered injuries on his elbow and head.

Meanwhile, FWICE has written to the Chief Minister, Deputy Chief Minister, and the BMC to highlight the safety concerns.

About 'Mere Husband Ki Biwi'

Arjun Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar, and Rakul Preet Singh will be seen sharing screen space in the film. It will hit the theatres on February 21. Excited about the film, Aziz in a press note said, "As a filmmaker, I've always believed in telling stories that entertain, and leave audiences of all ages smiling. I believe such films that endure and make for repeat viewings. Mere Husband Ki Biwi is a film that celebrates the quirks and complexities of romantic relationships. I've always been one for wholesome entertainers--movies that bring friends and families together, make them laugh, and give them something to talk about. That's exactly what we've aimed for with this film."

He added, "It's lighthearted, relatable, and full of moments that will stay with you long after you leave the theater. I was eager to cast it exactly this way and when the audience meets their characters, they will know just why!"