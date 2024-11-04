Arjun Rampal shared a special bond with designer Rohit Bal, who had spotted him at a nightclub and gave him a break as a model

Arjun Rampal paid a heartfelt tribute to fashion designer Rohit Bal

Actor Arjun Rampal has paid a heartfelt tribute to fashion designer Rohit Bal, who passed away on November 1. Arjun Rampal attended Bal's funeral. The actor shared a special bond with the designer; the former is said to have given him his break in showbiz.

Arjun Rampal pays tribute to Rohit Bal

Posting a collage of photos with Rohit Bal, fondly known as Gudda in the fashion circuit, Rampal said, "I will miss you so much my dearest Gudda. So many memories, so many laughs, tears but mostly joy. No words can describe you and your energy. Rest in Peace my brother. Will see you on the otherside. Thank you for everything. Love you."

Arjun Rampal started his career as a model after Rohit Bal spotted him at a nightclub and gave him a break. The actor himself spoke about it in an interview back in 2012, after walking for Bal at the Delhi Couture Week. Arjun had said, "Walking for Rohit has always been wonderful. He is the one who discovered me in a nightclub, gave me a great platform to start off and gave me a lot of confidence. He has taught me a lot about fashion and I can never say no to him."

Rohit Bal's death leaves a void in fashion world

Rohit Bal had been battling a heart ailment for a while. On November 1, he was rushed to the hospital but didn't make it. He left for his heavenly abode at the age of 63. In 2023, he was admitted to Medanta Hospital in Delhi due to heart ailments, and later expressed gratitude to his supporters for their love during his recovery, saying, "Your support has been a beacon of hope and strength."

Many celebs also took to their social media handles to pay tributes to Rohit Bal. Former Miss Universe Sushmita Sen honoured the late designer, sharing a nostalgic photo from one of their collaborative fashion shows. She reflected, "An indomitable spirit and what a pioneer. Rest in peace #RohitBal."

Actor Anil Kapoor expressed his heartbreak over the loss, stating, "Heartbroken to hear about Rohit Bal's passing. A true artist and visionary, he crafted iconic costumes for a song in Nayak and brought unmatched creativity to Indian fashion always. His legacy will live on. Rest in peace."

The Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI) also honoured Rohit Bal, acknowledging him as a founding member who brought a unique fusion of traditional and modern aesthetics to Indian fashion. Their tribute emphasised the lasting impact of his artistry.

"We mourn the passing of Legendary designer Rohit Bal. A founding member of the FDCI, Bal was known for his unique blend of traditional patterns with modern sensibilities. His legacy of artistry and innovation will live on in the fashion world. Rest in peace, GUDDA," the post read.

Rohit Bal had recently returned to the runway, showcasing his collection "Kaaynaat: A Bloom in the Universe" at Lakme Fashion Week in October 2024, following a year marked by health challenges.