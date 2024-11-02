Rohit Bal's mortal remains were kept at his Defence Colony residence, where several prominent personalities visited to pay their last respects

In Pic: Arjun Rampal with his girlfriend. Pic/Yogen Shah

Arjun Rampal attends close friend Rohit Bal's funeral with Gabriella Demetriades

Arjun Rampal was one of the closest friends of the late fashion designer Rohit Bal. After Bal's demise, a distressed and saddened Arjun Rampal attended his funeral in Delhi. The actor was accompanied by Gabriella Demetriades, both in a somber mood. Apart from Rampal, Bal's funeral was attended by Sunil Sethi, the president of the Fashion Design Council of India, and designers JJ Valaya, Varun Bahl, and Rohit Gandhi.

Delhi: Actor Arjun Rampal, along with family members and friends, paid their last respects to fashion designer Rohit Bal, who passed away on Friday night pic.twitter.com/bpYJGjf47g — IANS (@ians_india) November 2, 2024

Rohit Bal's Cremation

Rohit's mortal remains were kept at his Defence Colony residence, where several prominent personalities visited to pay their last respects. Rampal, who attended the cremation, was a close friend of Bal. He had walked for Bal in multiple fashion shows, including the grand finale for his Kashmir-inspired collection, 'Gulbagh.' Rampal had always referred to Rohit as his "brother," fondly calling him "Ratty."

About Rohit Bal’s Last Show

Just 15 days ago, Rohit Bal presented his last show at Lakme Fashion Week, where Ananya Panday turned showstopper for the iconic designer. This show marked his return to the runway a year after a major health scare. Rohit Bal brought his extraordinary vision to life at the grand finale of the fashion week. After hearing the news of Rohit Bal’s demise, Ananya took to her Instagram to extend her condolences.

Rohit Bal’s Health Scare in 2023

In November 2023, Rohit Bal was admitted to Gurugram’s Medanta Hospital due to a pre-existing cardiac condition. He had previously suffered a massive heart attack in 2010. Reportedly, the designer was in critical condition and had been placed on ventilator support.

Bal was best known for his use of lotus and peacock motifs, frequently incorporating rich fabrics like velvet and brocade. His elaborate designs drew inspiration from Indian grandeur and royalty, with an international clientele including Cindy Crawford, Pamela Anderson, and Uma Thurman, as well as numerous Indian celebrities.

About Ace Designer Rohit Bal

Renowned for his flamboyant designs and Bollywood clientele, Rohit Bal was one of India’s top fashion designers. He was born on May 8, 1961, in Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir, into a Kashmiri Pandit family. Bal began his career with his brother, Rajiv Bal, in New Delhi in 1986 and launched his first independent collection in 1990.