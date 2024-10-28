The words reflected the depth of his emotions and the lasting influence his mother had on his life and the lives of those she touched

Picture Courtesy/Arjun Rampal's Instagram account

Listen to this article Arjun Rampal remembers mother Gwen Rampal on her sixth death anniversary x 00:00

Actor Arjun Rampal on Sunday penned an emotional message for his mother Gwen Rampal on her death anniversary.

Arjun took to Instagram to share a video featuring memorable moments with family.

Sharing the video, he wrote, "It's been 6 years today. I miss you and your unconditional love. I love you Ma."

As soon as the post was shared, fans and industry members chimed in the comment section.

Bobby Deol dropped heart emojis.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Arjun Rampal is all set to star in Aditya Dhar's next project.

Recently, Ranveer Singh and Aditya Dhar have officially confirmed their new project, featuring a stellar cast that includes Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan and Akshaye Khanna.

Taking to his Instagram on Saturday, Ranveer shared the announcement as he posted a black-and-white collage of the cast.

Along with the post, Ranveer added a caption that read, "This one is for my fans, who have been so patient with me, and been clamouring for a turn like this. I love you all, and I promise you, this time, a cinematic experience like never before. With your blessings, we embark on this great, big motion picture adventure with spirited energy and pure intent. This time, it's personal."

The black-and-white photo collage included Sanjay Dutt, R. Madhavan, Akshaye Khanna, Aditya Dhar, and Arjun Rampal, all dressed in black and sporting serious expressions.

Aditya Dhar, who is best known for his national-award-winning film 'URI: The Surgical Strike', is directing this major feature.

The film's production involves Jyoti Deshpande from Jio Studios and Lokesh Dhar, alongside Dhar, under their B62 Studios banner.

