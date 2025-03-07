Deepika took to her Instagram and dropped pictures from her recent photoshoot. In the series of new pictures, Deepika can be seen donning a regal look

Deepika Padukone

Listen to this article ‘Mother, glam is glamming,’ & what not! Netizens drool as Deepika Padukone drops stunning pics in gold gown x 00:00

Deepika Padukone never disappoints when it comes to serving looks, and yet again, she has proved that she is the ultimate queen. Deepika has dropped a series of pictures from her recent interview, and oh good lord, how stunning does she look! The actress, in a photoshoot set against a rugged desert backdrop, has stunned like a goddess in her golden shimmery outfit.

ADVERTISEMENT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by दीपिका पादुकोण (@deepikapadukone)

Deepika Padukone’s latest photoshoot

Deepika took to her Instagram and dropped pictures from her recent photoshoot. In the series of new pictures, Deepika can be seen donning a regal look in a mesmerizing golden gown with metallic tinsel detailing. The outfit featured a turtleneck and bow detailing around her neck. She elevated her appearance with smokey eyes, subtle nude lips, and dewy makeup.

With her hair tied up in a soft, loosely tied bun, she accessorized her look with sculptural gold earrings featuring intricate detailing, making them look like a snake. Further, she added a few chunky rings. While her golden gown exuded glam, her boots added a bossy vibe to the look.

Fans react to Deepika’s pics

As Deepika dropped the pictures, fans couldn’t hold back and started pouring their hearts into the comment section. While one simply wrote, "MOTHER," another fan shared, "Glam is glaming." A third user wrote, "Most stunning girl in Bollywood," while another netizen commented, "MOTHER IS MOTHERING." "Looking so stunning" and "Most stunning girl in Bollywood" were also seen in the comment section.

About Deepika Padukone’s personal life & professional life

Deepika and Ranveer announced the birth of their baby in September 2024 with a heartfelt post, expressing their gratitude and excitement as they embraced the joys of parenthood.

The Bollywood power couple tied the knot on November 14, 2018, at Italy’s Lake Como after dating for six long years, and the duo never fails to shower love on each other on social media.

Ranveer and Deepika first met on the sets of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s romantic drama film Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela and later also starred in Bajirao Mastani and Padmaavat.

On the work front, Deepika was most recently seen in Singham Again, directed by Rohit Shetty. Deepika recently walked the ramp for the first time after delivering her baby girl, Dua Padukone Singh, and that too for Sabyasachi Mukherjee on the special day of his 25th anniversary.