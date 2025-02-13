Deepika Padukone made a fashion statement at Cartier's 25th anniversary celebration in Dubai recently. The actress gave a glimpse of her majestic look

Bollywood star Deepika Padukone pulled out a show-stopper look for the jewellery brand Cartier's 25th anniversary celebration in Dubai. The actress looked resplendent in a black gown and sparkling neckpiece. On Thursday, Deepika dropped some stunning portraits of herself dressed in the outfit.

Deepika Padukone took to her Instagram handle and shared some pictures of herself dressed in a black gown. The actor shared pictures from the event on social media with the caption, “An exquisite evening with my friends at @cartier!.”

Reacting to the pictures, actor and husband to Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh wrote, "Wow. Dead".

About Deepika Padukone's look

The floor-length simple-looking black gown gave a majestic and royal vibe. The gown is from the designer label JADE by Monica and Karishma. Deepika's look was highlighted with Cartier's exquisite neckpiece. The neckpiece is from their Nature Sauvage collection. Deepika wore the Chryseis necklace. According to the website, the necklace is inspired by the black-and-white patterns on the wings of a butterfly, a favourite insect of the brand. The show stealer neckpiece comes with a 63.76-carat rubellite pendant attached in the center.

Deepika Padukone on Pariksha Pe Charcha

Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone participated in the eighth edition of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's flagship programme, 'Pariksha Pe Charcha,' where she engaged with students on mental health and stress management during exams, drawing from her personal experiences.

During the discussion, Deepika shared insights into her childhood, revealing her strong inclination towards sports and extracurricular activities.

"I was a very naughty child. Even today, my parents say that you will never find Deepika at the ground level. I was always jumping from sofas, tables, and chairs. I was more interested in extracurricular activities," she said.

Expressing her gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Deepika thanked him for prioritising students' mental well-being through 'Pariksha Pe Charcha.'

When addressing students on managing stress and handling pressure from teachers and parents, she advised, "Focus on things you can control. Talk to your parents and teachers about your stress, identify its cause, and express it to someone you trust." She also encouraged students to practice meditation and exercise as effective ways to cope with stress.

Deepika emphasised that making mistakes is part of learning and highlighted the importance of fun, rest, and exposure to natural sunlight.