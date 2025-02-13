Deepika Padukone spoke to students on Wednesday as part of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Pariksha Pe Charcha 2025 programme. She recalled her days of depression and credited her mother for recognising it

Deepika Padukone

I was lucky, says Deepika

Deepika Padukone revisited her struggle with depression on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Pariksha Pe Charcha 2025 programme on Wednesday. She recalled her breakdown in 2014, saying, “One day I started crying and I didn’t know what I was crying for... I just felt completely helpless and hopeless. I didn’t want to live anymore.” Deepika emphasised that depression is “invisible” and can affect anyone. She said that she was “lucky” that her mother, Ujjala Padukone, recognised the signs and suggested that she seek help from a psychologist.

Make film tickets affordable

Ritesh Sidhwani

Film producer Ritesh Sidhwani has proposed a solution to revive the film industry’s box office. He believes that reducing ticket prices would lead to a significant surge in footfall. With the rise of streaming platforms, Ritesh emphasised the need for affordable ticket prices to attract a broader audience. At the trailer launch event of Superboys of Malegaon, in Mumbai, Ritesh said, “It is crucial that ticket prices are regulated and made affordable to a larger audience.”

Kunal is back with a rom-com

Kunal Kohli

Film director Kunal Kohli claims that his latest offering, Bobby Aur Rishi Ki Love Story, is the “cutest” of all the rom-coms he has ever made, including Saif Ali Khan and Rani Mukerji-starrer Hum Tum (2004). It was a milestone movie in the filmmaker’s career and continues to receive love from fans even after so many years. Kunal’s new romantic drama marks the Bollywood debut of Shekhar Kapur’s daughter, Kaveri Kapur, alongside Vardhan Puri, Amrish Puri’s grandson. It dropped on Disney+ Hotstar on February 11.

A still from Hum Tum

Shortcut to fame

Imtiaz Ali and Manoj Bajpayee have reacted to the controversy surrounding Ranveer Allahbadia’s remarks on Samay Raina’s show. Imtiaz cautioned that “fame achieved through shortcuts is fleeting,” and while people should pursue their passions, obscenity is universally condemned. He added that mistakes by immature individuals shouldn’t be taken “too seriously”. Manoj echoed similar sentiments, advising young and successful individuals to be “mindful of their surroundings” before making public comments. Both veterans emphasised the importance of responsible behaviour in the public eye.