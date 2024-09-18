Deepika Padukone’s new home is located at Sagar Resham Co-operative Housing Society. This complex offers 4 BHK and 5 BHK apartments with the best amenities

Deepika Padukone Pic/Instagram

Listen to this article Days after giving birth, Deepika Padukone buys a luxury apartment worth Rs 17.8 crore in Bandra x 00:00

Bollywood superstar Deepika Padukone, who welcomed a baby girl on September 8 with husband Ranveer Singh, has reportedly made her first big purchase as a new mom. According to reports, Padukone’s KA Enterprises has bought a luxury apartment for a whopping Rs 17.8 crore in the plush locality of Mumbai’s Bandra.

ADVERTISEMENT

About Deepika Padukone’s new apartment

As per documents accessed via Zapkey.com, Deepika’s new home is located at Sagar Resham Co-operative Housing Society. This complex offers 4 BHK and 5 BHK apartments with the best amenities. The ‘Fighter’ actor’s home spreads across 1,845 sq ft and is situated on the 15th floor, offering a picturesque view of the city. Deepika’s company also paid a stamp duty of about Rs 1.07 crore, along with registration charges of Rs 30,000.

Deepika Padukone to move next to Shah Rukh Khan's Mannat

Recent reports suggest that Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh plan to move into a new home with their baby girl. NDTV reported that Ranveer, working with his father Jagjit Sunder Singh Bhavnani's company, bought a luxury sea-facing quadruplex for ₹119 crore in a high-end area of Mumbai near Shah Rukh Khan's home, Mannat.

Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh are parents to a baby girl

Deepika was recently discharged from the hospital and brought her newborn girl home, with Ranveer Singh. Following the birth of her daughter, Deepika made a heartwarming update on her Instagram bio, reflecting her new role as a mother. Her bio now reads, "Feed. Burp. Sleep. Repeat," providing fans with a charming glimpse into the daily routine of their new family life. The announcement of their baby's arrival on September 8, was shared through a touching post on social media, where the couple expressed their delight with the message, "Welcome Baby Girl 8.9.2024. Deepika and Ranveer."

Deepika Padukone’s work front

Meanwhile, on the work front, Deepika will be next seen in 'Singham Again.' Helmed by Rohit Shetty 'Singham Again' also stars Ranveer Singh, Ajay Devgn Kareena Kapoor Khan, Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, and Ranveer Singh in the lead roles. 'Singham Again' is the third installment of the super-hit franchise. 'Singham' was released in 2011, starring Kajal Aggarwal and Prakash Raj in lead roles, followed by 'Singham Returns' in 2014. Both projects were seen as box office hits. The movie is set to hit the big screens on the festive occasion of Diwali 2024.