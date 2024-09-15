A week after welcoming their daughter, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh were seen taking their baby home. The actress got discharged on Sunday

Ranveer and Deepika

Deepika Padukone has been discharged from the hospital exactly a week after giving birth to her and Ranveer Singh's first child. The couple has become parents to a baby girl. They welcomed their little one on September 8.

On Sunday morning, amid heavy rainfall in the city, the new parents along with their family members were seen leaving HN Reliance hospital where Deepika gave birth. The couple was seen leaving along with the family in a fleet of luxury cars.

Shah Rukh Khan, Mukesh Ambani meet Deepika and Ranveer's baby girl

People close to the new parents were seen dropping by at the hospital to meet the new member of the family. Late on Thursday night, Shah Rukh Khan was seen arriving at HN Reliance Hospital in Mumbai where Deepika Padukone and her actor-husband Ranveer Singh welcomed their first child, a baby girl. Several videos and pictures of the actor's car entering and exiting the hospital emerged on social media platforms on Thursday night. He arrived at the hospital to personally congratulate the new parents and bless the baby girl. Deepika was admitted to the hospital on Saturday and gave birth on Sunday.

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh announce arrival of baby girl

On Sunday, September 8, announcing the arrival of their child, the couple in a joint post wrote "Welcome Baby Girl. After the couple officially announced that they had welcomed a baby girl, their friends from the industry started dropping congratulatory messages. Actor Arjun Kapoor, who is a close friend of Ranveer and Deepika, wrote: “Laxmi aayi hai! The queen is here.” Deepika’s "Gehraiyaan" co-star wrote: “Baby girl! Congratulations.” Saif Ali Khan’s son and Sara Ali Khan’s brother, Ibrahim, penned: “Congratulations.” Actor and comedian Sunil Grover said, “Badhai ho!! Best.” “Congratulations, welcome to the best club!” shared Mira Rajput.

Social media sensation and bestie of B-Townies, Orry, said: “Biggest biggest.” Kareena Kapoor dropped a wish from both her and Saif, stating, “Congratulations mommy and daddy from Saifu and Beboo… God bless the little angel.” Katrina Kaif and Shraddha Kapoor wrote, “Congratulations,” while others dropped heart emojis.