Rakhi Sawant took to her Instagram and shared a video of herself from a toy store where she can seen buying toys for Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh’s newborn baby

In Pic: Rakhi Sawant, Deepika Padukone & Ranveer Singh

Listen to this article ‘Main masi ban gayi’: Rakhi Sawant buys toys for Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh’s baby girl x 00:00

After Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh welcomed their baby girl on September 8, many sent them congratulations. Now, Rakhi Sawant has dropped a video congratulating the couple on becoming parents. Rakhi Sawant took to her Instagram and shared a video of herself from a toy store. In the video, Rakhi can be seen buying toys for Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh’s newborn baby.

In the video, Rakhi is seen sending her blessings to the baby girl, saying, "Mein Masi Ban Gayi." The actress was later seen buying toys that she plans to gift to Ranveer and Deepika’s baby girl. She shared, “I will send the gifts to Deepika from Dubai.”

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh at Siddhivinayak Temple

In a video shared by paparazzo Manav Manglani, Deepika and Ranveer are seen arriving at the temple together, holding hands. Ranveer, wearing a traditional white kurta-pyjama, walked next to Deepika, who looked stunning in an emerald green saree. The couple warmly greeted people around them as they entered the temple, while security ensured everything went smoothly.

About Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh Recently

Bollywood star Deepika Padukone shared pictures of her maternity photoshoot. The actress, along with Ranveer, took to Instagram and posted several monochromatic pictures of herself, in which she can be seen flaunting her baby bump. Ranveer also features in the loved-up images, hugging his wife.

With their beautiful chemistry on display, Deepika, blooming with the radiant glow of pregnancy, looks stunning. In the pictures, she can be seen wearing different outfits, such as a sheer dress with her bump showing, a loose cardigan, a blazer, and a sweater. She embodies elegance and grace, setting a new standard for maternity fashion.

About Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh

Ranveer and Deepika tied the knot in November 2018 at a private and intimate ceremony at Lake Como and shared some pictures with fans on Instagram. Five years later, on 'Koffee With Karan', fans got to see their stunning wedding video.

Meanwhile, on the work front, both husband and wife will be seen in the upcoming Rohit Shetty directorial 'Singham Again'. While Deepika is a new entrant into Shetty’s cop universe, Ranveer will be seen in a cameo avatar as Simmba.