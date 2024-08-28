According to a recent Instagram post by photographer, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are getting ready to move into a spacious new apartment

Bollywood stars Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are excitedly awaiting the arrival of their baby in September. Deepika has been spotted around the city, flaunting her baby bump in fashionable outfits. Recent reports suggest that the couple plans to move into a new home after their baby is born.

Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh to move next to Shah Rukh Khan's Mannat

According to a recent Instagram post by photographer Pallav Paliwal, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are getting ready to move into a spacious new apartment after their baby arrives. Earlier, there were rumours that they might become neighbours with Shah Rukh Khan.

NDTV reported that Ranveer Singh, working with his father Jagjit Sunder Singh Bhavnani's company, bought a luxury sea-facing quadruplex for ₹119 crore in a high-end area of Mumbai near Shah Rukh Khan's home, Mannat.

About the last time mom-to-be Deepika Padukone was spotted in Mumbai city

Mom-to-be Deepika Padukone was spotted enjoying a warm and joyful evening in Mumbai, as she dined with her husband Ranveer Singh's family and Indian Olympian badminton player Lakshya Sen. The Tuesday evening was made even more special when Deepika was seen sharing a heartfelt hug with Lakshya Sen outside the restaurant where they had their meal.

Deepika, who is due to welcome her first child in September, looked radiant in a black bodycon dress, paired with an oversized black blazer. Her long wavy hair cascaded freely, and she accessorized with a black handbag, epitomizing effortless elegance. During the outing, Lakshya Sen was also seen with Ranveer's sister having a warm conversation.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Deepika will be next seen in 'Singham Again,' set to hit the big screens on the festive occasion of Diwali 2024. Helmed by Rohit Shetty 'Singham Again' also stars Ranveer Singh, Ajay Devgn Kareena Kapoor Khan, Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, and Ranveer Singh in the lead roles.

'Singham Again' is the third instalment of the super-hit franchise.'Singham' was released in 2011, starring Kajal Aggarwal and Prakash Raj in lead roles, followed by 'Singham Returns' in 2014. Both projects were box office hits.

(With inputs from ANI)

