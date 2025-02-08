Breaking News
Shekhar Kapur's Masoom sequel to go on floors, check out the new cast members

Updated on: 09 February,2025 07:18 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Upala KBR |

After writing the story a decade ago, Shekhar Kapur to take the sequel of Masoom on the floors; starring Shabana Azmi, Naseeruddin Shah, Manoj Bajpayee, and Nithya Menen

Shekhar Kapur. Pics/Instagram

In 1983, Shekhar Kapur stirred emotions with Masoom, starring Naseeruddin Shah, Shabana Azmi, Urmila Matondkar, and Jugal Hansraj. Now, almost 42 years later, the filmmaker is making the sequel, Masoom: The Next Generation, set in Mumbai. He plans to shoot the film in a start-to-finish schedule. While not a direct continuation of the 1983 film, the sequel also explores familial relationships. Kapur, this year’s recipient of the Padma Bhushan, shares that the film will delve into what a home represents—love, relationships, memories, and identities.


Shabana Azmi, Naseeruddin Shah, Manoj Bajpayee and Nithya MenenShabana Azmi, Naseeruddin Shah, Manoj Bajpayee and Nithya Menen


“We will begin shooting in the next couple of months. I am recording all five songs composed by [husband-wife duo Nirali Kartik and Kartik Shah’s] band Maati Baani. Their [music] is folksy and Indian with a modern touch. I have to compete with my songs in [the original] Masoom,” he smiles. He adds that the unit will build the set in Mumbai once he completes the music sessions. “It’s a very performance-oriented film, and I don’t want to push my actors. I want to give them space to discover the film and their characters. We will, of course, do workshops and weeks of rehearsals before we begin shooting. The first schedule will start with the entire cast—Shabana, Naseer, Manoj Bajpayee, Nithya Menen, and Kaveri [Kapur; his daughter].”


The director further explains that while Shabana and Naseer portray 80-year-olds, “Kaveri plays the daughter of an Indian father and an American mother.” “I started writing this film a decade ago, based on my experiences and my parents, who wanted to build a home in Delhi,” he shares.

