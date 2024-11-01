Just 15 days ago, Rohit Bal had his last show at Lakme Fashion Week, where Ananya Panday turned showstopper for the iconic designer. This show was his return to the runway

In Pic: Fashion designer Rohit Bal. (Pic/Instagram)

Listen to this article 15 days after his last show, iconic designer Rohit Bal passes away due to prolonged illness x 00:00

One of India’s biggest fashion designers, Rohit Bal, has passed away at the age of 63 after a prolonged illness. Rohit was one of India’s most beloved fashion designers. The Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI) confirmed the news of his demise through a heartfelt post. Reportedly, the designer was rushed to the hospital today but sadly could not make it. This heartbreaking news comes just 15 days after his last show.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a heartfelt post on its official page, the council shared a tribute message, saying, "We mourn the passing of legendary designer Rohit Bal. He was a founding member of the Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI). Known for his unique blend of traditional patterns with modern sensibilities, Bal’s work redefined Indian fashion and inspired generations. His legacy of artistry, innovation, and forward-thinking will live on in the fashion world. Rest in peace, GUDDA. You are a legend."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by FDCI (@fdciofficial)

About Rohit Bal's Last Show

Just 15 days ago, Rohit had his last show at Lakme Fashion Week, where Ananya Panday turned showstopper for the iconic designer. This show was his return to the runway a year after a major health scare. The iconic Rohit Bal brought his extraordinary vision to life at the grand finale of the fashion week. After hearing the news of Rohit Bal's demise, Ananya took to her Instagram to extend her condolences.

Sonam Kapoor also put out an emotional note after Rohit Bal's demise. While sharing a picture of herself in the designer's outfit, Kapoor wrote, "Dear gudda I hear about your passing on my way to celebrate diwali in your gorgeous creation that you generosally lent to me for the second time II've been blessed to have known you and worn you and walked for you multiple times. I hope you're at peace. Always your biggest fan."

Rohit Bal’s Health Scare in 2023

In November 2023, Rohit Bal was admitted to Gurugram’s Medanta Hospital due to a pre-existing cardiac condition. He had previously suffered a massive heart attack in 2010. Reportedly, the designer was in critical condition and had been placed on ventilator support.

Rohit is best known for his use of lotus and peacock motifs, frequently incorporating rich fabrics like velvet and brocade. His elaborate designs draw inspiration from Indian grandeur and royalty. His international clientele includes Cindy Crawford, Pamela Anderson, and Uma Thurman, along with numerous Indian celebrities.

About Ace Designer Rohit Bal

Renowned for his flamboyant designs and Bollywood clientele, Rohit Bal was one of India’s top fashion designers. He was born on May 8, 1961, in Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir, into a Kashmiri Pandit family. Bal began his career with his brother, Rajiv Bal, in New Delhi in 1986, launching his first independent collection in 1990.