Bollywood actress Ananya Panday turned showstopper for ace designer Rohit Bal, who concluded the Lakme Fashion Week in partnership with the Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI) with an epic grand finale. Rohit marked his return to the runway a year after his health scare. Ananya was an obvious choice given her status as the brand ambassador for Lakme.

The iconic Rohit Bal brought his extraordinary vision to life at the grand finale. In a showcase that promised to be nothing short of spectacular, his latest collection was a poetic ode to nature, beauty, and the art of transformation. With roses as the centerpiece, each garment unveiled a story woven through intricate embroidery and masterful craftsmanship, capturing the delicate balance of time and metamorphosis. This grand finale was a stunning celebration of nature’s elegance, where fashion bloomed into art, leaving an indelible mark on the world of haute couture.

Ananya looked bespoke a black skirt with a blouse and caped sleeves adorned with red roses and spotted deers.

Rohit Bal’s health scare in 2023

In November 2023, Rohit Bal was admitted to Gurugram's Medanta Hospital owing to a pre-existing cardiac condition. He had suffered a massive heart attack in 2010. The fashion designer was reportedly critical and had been put on ventilator support.

Rohit is best known for his use of lotus and peacock motifs. He frequently uses rich fabrics like velvet and brocade, and his designs are elaborate, inspired by Indian grandeur and royalty. He has an international client base that includes Cindy Crawford, Pamela Anderson, and Uma Thurman among various Indian celebrities.

Ananya Panday’s work front

After entertaining the audience with her series 'Call Me Bae', Ananya Panday starred in Vikramaditya Motwane's directorial 'CTRL' which was released on Netflix.

In the film, Ananya plays Nella Awasthi, an influencer who, after a painful breakup, turns to Artificial Intelligence (AI) to erase her ex-boyfriend Joe from her life. While the story takes a thrilling turn with AI going out of control, Ananya shared how she handles breakups in real life.

Meanwhile ‘Call Me Bae’ has been renewed for a second season.