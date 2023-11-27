Fashion designer Rohit Bal critical, admitted to Medanta Hospital in Gurgaon

Fashion designer Rohit Bal is reportedly admitted to a Gurgaon hospital in critical condition. He had suffered a massive heart attack in 2010.

Rohit Bal

Rohit Bal is one of the top designers in India, with several Bollywood stars as clients Bal has been admitted to hospital owing to a pre-existing cardiac condition The fashion designer is reportedly critical and has been put on ventilator support

Ace fashion designer Rohit Bal has been admitted to Gurugram's Medanta Hospital, sources said on Monday. Reports say the designer has been admitted owing to a pre-existing cardiac condition. He had suffered a massive heart attack in 2010.

The fashion designer is reportedly critical and has been put on ventilator support. A source told IANS that he has been admitted to the hospital, but did not share information regarding the condition of the ace designer. The source did not share when the fashion designer was brought to hospital and what were the health issues he is facing.

HT reported that Rohit Bal was rushed to the hospital by a model 3 days ago. "His heart was sinking and he was unconscious. His pacemaker gave seven shocks. He was initially taken to Moolchand and when his condition deteriorated, he was rushed to Medanta," a close friend of the designer was quoted as saying.

Rohit Bal had undergone an emergency angioplasty when he suffered a massive heart attack in February 2010. He has also been reportedly suffering from pancreatitis which has worsened over the years. The 62-year-old has been in and out of the hospital for serious health complications in the last few months.

Bal was reportedly admitted to the same hospital in November last year where he was visited by his long-time friend Arjun Rampal. Rampal has time and again collaborated with Bal, walking the ramp as the showstopper at his fashion weeks.

Known for his flamboyant designs and Bollywood clientele, Rohit Bal is one of India's top fashion designers. He was born in the city of Srinagar in the Jammu and Kashmir state of India on May 8, 1961, into a Kashmiri Pandit family. Bal started his career with his brother Rajiv Bal in New Delhi in 1986, and started his own first independent collection in 1990.

He is best known for his use of lotus and peacock motifs. He frequently uses rich fabrics like velvet, brocade and his designs are elaborate, inspired by Indian grandeur and royalty. He has an international client base that includes Cindy Crawford, Pamela Anderson and Uma Thurman among various Indian celebrities.