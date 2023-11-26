Arjun Rampal Birthday 2023: Gabriella took to social media to share a video featuring happy moments of the actor with his family

Arjun Rampal and Gabriella Demetriades. Pic/Instagram

Listen to this article Gabriella Demetriades wishes partner Arjun Rampal with unseen moments from family album, watch video x 00:00

Arjun Rampal turns 51 today Gabriella Demetriades took to social media to share a video featuring the actor The actor recently welcome his second child with Gabriella

Arjun Rampal turns 51 today. He is one of the finest-looking actors of the Hindi film industry and continues to surprise fans with his performance and charm on screen. On the personal front, he is in a live-in relationship with Gabriella Demetriades and co-parents their two sons. On his birthday, Gabriella took to Instagram to share a lovely wish for him.

Gabriella shared a video giving a glimpse of Arjun's happy moments from his personal life and work life. In the video, Arjun can be seen playing with his son, going on bike rides, dancing at parties, and also shooting for his projects. She shared the video with the song 'Daddy Cool'. Along with the video, Gabriella wrote, "Happy birthday baby , there really is no one like you, keep surprising us and yourself".

Responding to the post, Arjun commented, "Thank you my love, you bring out the best in me".

Arjun and Gabriella have been in a relationship for a while now. They met through mutual friends back in 2018 and started dating each other after a few months. In 2019, the couple welcomed their son Arik Rampal together. In 2023, they welcomed another baby boy.

Arjun has two daughters, Mahikaa Rampal and Myra Rampal, with his ex-wife Mehr Jesia. The couple officially separated in 2019.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Arjun was last seen in the film Bhagavant Kesari which marked his debut in the south film industry. While he has more projects in the pipeline in the South, he will next be seen in the action film 'Crakk'. The film also stars Vidyut Jammwal and Jacqueline Fernandez. As interesting and quirky as it sounds, 'Crakk' is going to be India's first-ever extreme sports action In the film, the actor will be seen performing a variety of extreme sports stunts and action sequences all on his own. 'Crakk' is the journey of a man from the slums of Mumbai to the world of extreme underground sports. 'Crakk' is presented by Reliance Entertainment and produced by Action Hero Films & PZ pictures, produced by Vidyut Jammwal, Parag Sanghvi, and Action Hero Films & Team, co-produced by Adi Sharmaa and Aditya Chowksey. Apart from Aditya, the film is written by Sarim Momim, Rehan Khan with the additional screenplay - dialogue by Mohendar Pratap Singh.

In the coming months, he will be seen in Abbas Mastaan's upcoming film 'Penthouse' alongside Bobby Deol.