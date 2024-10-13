Shraddha Kapoor captivated the audience as she took to the runway in style. She turned muse for Kalki in a beauteous pastel pink colour lehenga set adorned with intricate heavy embroidery

Celebs at Lakme Fashion Week

Listen to this article Shraddha Kapoor, Sangeeta Bijlani, Karisma Kapoor turn ethnic divas | Lakme Fashion Week Day 5 x 00:00

Lakme Fashion Week kick-started its new edition in Delhi in partnership with the Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI). The new season was opened by Aneeth Arora's Pero. Rohit Bal will close with the grand finale. The fifth day saw a slew of Bollywood celebs sashaying in style as they turned showstoppers for designer brands.

ADVERTISEMENT

Shraddha Kapoor captivates in a pastel lehenga

Shraddha Kapoor captivated the audience as she took to the runway in style. She turned muse for Kalki in a beauteous pastel pink colour lehenga set adorned with intricate heavy embroidery. Shraddha, undoubtedly, oozed oomph in the beautiful ethnic ensemble. For the glam, she chose bold make-up and styled her hair in soft loose curls. She opted for minimum statement jewellery to slay the look.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lakmē Fashion Week (@lakmefashionwk)

Kalki's collection 'Mushk' brought a wedding couture collection that feels home-rooted in heritage, yet designed for today. This couture revolution in handwoven embroidery brings the artistry of Banarasi techniques to life, with soft, romantic hues like antique golds, shimmering champagnes, and delicate dusky pinks.

Sangeeta Bijlani defies age in red

Sangeeta Bijlani turned muse for designer Sanjukta Dutta’s collection “Hepah..The Desire” which artfully blends tradition with contemporary expression. Inspired by the Assamese word, it captures quiet yearning through elegant handwoven Assamese silks. Soft, neutral shades evoke understated sensuality, complemented by bolder hues and intricate motifs that showcase Dutta’s signature style. Each meticulously crafted piece reflects traditional Assamese craftsmanship in modern silhouettes, telling stories of longing through rich textures and bold patterns.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lakmē Fashion Week (@lakmefashionwk)

Karisma Kapoor charms with her charisma

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lakmē Fashion Week (@lakmefashionwk)

90s icon Karisma Kapoor commanded attention in an intricately embellished outfit that exuded Egyptian goddess vibes. She went for sleek hair and minimal jewellery, allowing the designer creation by Urmil from the ‘Poetry of Love’ collection to have its moment on the runway.

Soha Ali Khan marks a regal appearance

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lakmē Fashion Week (@lakmefashionwk)

Soha Ali Khan walked the ramp for Simmi Saboo’s collection 17:17 which celebrates Kashmiri prints, intricately enhanced with luxurious gold and stone embellishments. It fuses traditional artistry with modern digital floral designs, showcasing ethnic charm and contemporary elegance. Crafted from exquisite silks and delicate tissues, the collection features elegantly draped sarees, regal lehengas, and chic kurta sets, all designed to keep ethnic heritage alive and relevant.