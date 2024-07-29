Aditi Rao Hydari walked in a gold embellished sharara set for designer Jayanti Reddy at the ongoing India Couture Week 2024 in Delhi. Check out video of her gracious walk

Aditi Rao Hydari

Listen to this article Bibbojaan is back! Aditi Rao Hydari is a complete stunner in Jayanti Reddy's nawabi collection at India Couture Week x 00:00

It's that time of the year when Delhiites experience the aura of fashion at the India Couture Week (ICW). The latest celebrity to walk the ramp at the ongoing India Couture Week (ICW) 2024 in Delhi is none other than actress Aditi Rao Hydari. The actress who is the face of grace and royalty stunned with her outfit and walk. She turned showstopper for designer Jayanti Reddy on Monday evening.

ADVERTISEMENT

When it comes to Indian fashion, Aditi Rao Hydari has been a muse for various designers. The actress did complete justice to Jayanti Reddy's creation inspired by the cultural heritage of Hyderabad. The 'Heeramandi' star wore a golden coloured embellished sharara set for the show with a deep neck. It was matched with palazzo-style flared trousers in the same style, which together looked modern enough to be worn as a pantsuit almost. The actress complimented the look with a choker necklace that came with a huge pendant. She left her tresses open and straightened and tucked behind her ear. She opted for bronzed cheeks, red lipstick and muted eyes.

FDCI shared the video of Aditi's walk for Reddy's collection which is a tribute to India's regal past.

Talking about the collection, the post read, "Jayanti Reddy's collection, "Evocative Nawabi Canvas," was inspired by the rich cultural heritage of Hyderabad. The collection featured heritage textiles in conversation with antique motifs, revisiting India's regal past. Traditional embroideries, informed by the lavish lifestyles of the royals, were showcased in approximately 40 looks."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by FDCI (@fdciofficial)

The 17th edition of ICW 2024 kick-started on July 24 and will run till July 31.

On the work front:

Aditi Rao Hydari was last seen in the Netflix series 'Heeramandi' and was lauded for her performance. In the show created by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, she played a courtesan named Bibbojaan who was secretly fighting the good fight for India's independence against the British Raj. From her outfits to her acting to dancing, Hydari was hailed for her role in the series that also stars actors like Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Sanjeeda Shaikh, Sharmin Sehgal, Fardeen Khan, Shekhar Suman, Richa Chadha, and others.