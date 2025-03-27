Breaking News
Ananya Panday opens Lakme Fashion Week 2025 with a breathtaking ensemble by AK|OK Anamika Khanna

Updated on: 27 March,2025 07:56 AM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Dressed in a breathtaking ensemble from the Silver Collar collection by AK|OK Anamika Khanna, Ananya Panday epitomized the essence of a modern, confident woman

Ananya Panday opens Lakme Fashion Week 2025 with a breathtaking ensemble by AK|OK Anamika Khanna

Ananya Panday with Anamika Khanna Pic/Instagram

Ananya Panday opens Lakme Fashion Week 2025 with a breathtaking ensemble by AK|OK Anamika Khanna
The Lakme Fashion Week, in collaboration with the Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI), commenced its 2025 edition with a breathtaking Grand Opening Show by celebrated designer Anamika Khanna for her prêt label, AK|OK Anamika Khanna. Bringing together contemporary elegance and timeless sophistication, the collection, Silver Collar, mirrored the ethos of Lakme’s latest beauty launch. 


About the Silver Collar collection


AK|OK Anamika Khanna curated a line that exuded power, poise, and effortless charm—perfectly balancing strength and grace. Her signature style, known for its intricate craftsmanship and modern sensibility, found new expression through ensembles that redefined power dressing in a world where beauty and confidence go hand in hand.


Ananya Panday turns showstopper

The opening show was a true spectacle, as Lakme muse Ananya Panday captivated the audience as the showstopper. Dressed in a breathtaking ensemble from the Silver Collar collection, Ananya epitomized the essence of Lakme’s modern, confident woman. Her look was inspired by a modern twist on the Indian saree drape, portraying a strong, independent woman. Her effortless grace and commanding presence brought the collection to life, making for a truly unforgettable moment on the runway.

 
 
 
 
 
When asked about fashion, Ananya told the media, "Fashion for me is fun. I mean, for me, fashion never really has any rules. I can only speak about myself, and the more I've grown in the industry, I've started having fun with fashion."

On walking for Anamika Khanna for the first time, the 'Call Me Bae' actress shared, "So it's my first time, I think, collaborating with Anamika Khanna, and she's one of my favorite designers whom I've looked up to. I've loved her work, and it's such a special time to be collaborating with her.”

25 years of Lakme Fashion Week

The event marked a momentous milestone, celebrating 25 years of redefining beauty, fashion, and self-expression. The runway featured a sleek, elevated platform, adding a sense of strength and modernity to the presentation. Inspired by the essence of modern femininity and power dressing. The grand opening was attended by an illustrious guest list, featuring the creme de la creme of the fashion and entertainment industries. Notable attendees included Ananya’s parents Bhavana Pandey, Chunky Panday, Kiran Rao, Jessel Tank, Lisa Mishra, Anushka Ranjan, and Richa Moorjani, who added to the glamour of the evening.

Ananya Panday lakme fashion week fashion Entertainment News Celebrity Life

